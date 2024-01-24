Loud viewer brandished gun during ‘Weird Al’ flick at Logan Theatre after being asked to be quiet

A man who was being disruptive during a screening at the Logan Theatre in Logan Square on the Northwest Side over the weekend pulled out a gun after being told to quiet down.

The incident happened during an 11 p.m. Saturday screening of the 1989 comedy “UHF” starring “Weird Al” Yankovic, according to Chicago police and theater staff.

Block Club Chicago was the first to report on the incident.

Viewers and employees told the man multiple times to stop talking during the movie before he brandished a gun from his waistband and walked out of the theater at 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave, police and staff said. No one was hurt.

The man left in such a hurry that he left his cellphone behind, according to staff and police. No arrests have been made.

Dimitrius Nieves, who has worked at the theater for about a year, wasn’t working when the incident happened but was “shocked” when he found out.

“Why would somebody bring a gun to a movie theater where people come and enjoy their time?” he said.

Nieves said he’s now more vigilant when he’s working. “I think about if he’s going to come back or something like that. Or anyone, who knows?”

But Ana Torres, a theater employee for about a decade, said the incident didn’t make her think twice about her safety there.

“I’ve been here 10 years, and nothing like that happens here,” Torres said.

