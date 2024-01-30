$100,000 reward offered for information leading to conviction of suspects in mail theft, vandalism in Loop

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to the conviction of several people suspected of stealing mail in the Loop.

The suspects also are accused of vandalizing mail trucks. They tend to operate in teams of three to four and travel in stolen vehicles, the agency said.

The incidents are “ongoing” and have occurred in the Loop, but the agency didn’t specify the time or location of them or how many thefts have been reported.

One suspect, who typically drives the other suspects, is believed to be in his early 20s, has a large build and is between about 5 foot 10 and 6 foot 2, the USPS says.

The other suspects are believed to be young adults and have been seen wearing face masks and dark clothing, the agency said.

The postal service announced another $100,000 reward Monday for information in a separate case of stolen mail in the Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. Between November 2023 and this month, a man is alleged to have damaged mailboxes to steal the mail inside, the agency said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at (877) 876-2455. The public is warned not to take action to apprehend the thieves.

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate last year would return postal police officers to routes alongside postal carriers rather than restricting them to protecting USPS property, a change made in 2020. The bill remains in committee .

