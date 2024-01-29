The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who stole mail

The public’s help is being sought in finding a man who damaged mailboxes and stole mail on the Near North Side and Lincoln Park since November.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE $100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man who stole mail
The suspect who is alleged to have vandalized multiple mailboxes and stolen mail in the Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods between November 2023 and January 2024.

Authorities released these images of a man wanted in the theft of mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing mail over the last three months, the agency announced.

Between November 2023 and this month, the man is alleged to have damaged mailboxes to steal the mail inside and left carrying the stolen mail in a plastic bag, the agency said.

The robberies took place in the Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, in the 1600 block of North Hudson Avenue; 300 block of West Concord Place; 300 block of West Scott Street; and the 1300 and 1400 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at (877) 876-2455, but the public is warned not to take action to apprehend the thief. The agency didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agency previously offered $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a letter carrier in Humboldt Park last year.

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate last year would return postal police officers to routes alongside postal carriers rather than restricting them to protecting USPS property, a change made in 2020. The bill remains in committee .

Related

Next Up In Crime
Chicago’s top cop halting initiative that has sent ‘scarecrow’ police cars downtown
Mothers mourn sons killed in Loop shooting outside CPS high school: ‘I’m still calling his name’
Familias urgen a legisladores que avancen el proyecto de ley Karina luego de reciente ola de violencia doméstica
Siete víctimas del asesinato en masa de Joliet eran familiares del sospechoso
2 hurt as shootout over stolen vehicle in Chatham ends in crash
Person found fatally shot after crashing vehicle into tree
The Latest
The Jean Banchet awards were held in the Loop on Jan. 28, 2024.
Food and Restaurants
Galit named restaurant of the year at Chicago’s Jean Banchet Awards
The night’s other winners included chef of the year Paul Virant and best new restaurant Indienne.
By Katie Anthony
 
Dan Campbell and Matt Eberflus talking.
Bears
NFL success is fragile, but Dan Campbell’s Lions look like long-term issue for Bears
The Lions collapsed in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but everything about their team suggests they’ll continue contending.
By Jason Lieser
 
Migrants wait outside the migrant shelter on Halsted Street in Pilsen in December 2023.
City Hall
Facing heat, Mayor Johnson delays migrant shelter evictions to March or beyond
Nearly 2,000 people were to be evicted had the policy been enforced as planned starting Thursday. Mayor Brandon Johnson extended that deadline Monday under pressure from more than a dozen City Council members.
By Fran Spielman
 
F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Sports
Formula One in Chicago? Series applies for race trademarks
The international racing series has filed trademarks that indicate it could be planning a Chicago grand prix less than a year after NASCAR held its first street race in Grant Park.
By David Struett
 
Boston Red Sox manager Jimy Williams, right, argues with home plate umpire Mark Wegner during a 2001 game.
MLB
Jimy Williams, former Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros manager, dies at age 80
Williams, the 1999 American League Manager of the Year for Boston, won 910 games over a dozen seasons that included stints with Toronto and Houston.
By Associated Press
 