Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Off-duty firefighter shot multiple times trying to stop burglars in Bronzeville

“We’re watching and hoping for a speedy recovery,” said department spokesman Larry Langford of the 40-year-old firefighter.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
A Chicago firefighter was shot and seriously wounded while trying to stop three people trying to break into his vehicle early Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

About 5:20 a.m. the 40-year-old firefighter, who was inside a home, became aware that someone was trying to break into his car, which was parked in the 500 block of East 38th Place, police said.

As he stepped outside to check it out, “they started shooting at him,” said fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

Two of the attackers sped away in a silver SUV while the third ran away.

The firefighter, shot several times about his body, was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center by fire department ambulance.

“We know he’s in good hands,” said Langford, who added his condition had stabilized at the hospital. “We’re watching and hoping for a speedy recovery,” Langford said.

No arrests have been made and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

