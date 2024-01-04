The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Person of interest questioned in Lincoln Park man’s death

A man, 43, was found dead Wednesday night in the 500 block of West Deming Place. His death was ruled a homicide by assault, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person of interest questioned in Lincoln Park man’s death
A Chicago police SUV

Sun-Times file

Police are questioning a person of interest in the death of a man found Wednesday night inside a home in Lincoln Park.

The victim, 43, was found unresponsive about 7 p.m. inside the residence in the 500 block of West Deming Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide by assault, and an autopsy determined he died of asphyxia. His name hasn’t been released.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 71, stabbed to death in Garfield Ridge
Ride-hailing driver shot, critically wounded in attempted carjacking in Austin
2 women killed, 10-month-old wounded in shooting inside Cicero home
Firefighter charged in shooting of driver in road rage incident released on electronic monitoring
Mueren dos mujeres, un bebé resulta herido, en tiroteo doméstico en Cicero
Woman accused of moving cocaine in Chicago for Mexican traffickers extradited to the United States
The Latest
Authorities investigate a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, injuring nearly 40 people on Nov. 16, 2023.
Transportation
CTA Yellow Line reopens Friday, 7 weeks after crash
The transit agency has been running shuttle buses along the Skokie Swift line since the Nov. 16 crash near the Howard Street station, when a southbound train struck a CTA snowplow being used for training.
By David Struett
 
A photo of DJ Moore running with the ball.
Bears
DJ Moore is a good start, but Bears must prioritize wide receivers this offseason
He’ll likely line up with Tyler Scott, Velus Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown on Sunday against the Packers.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicagoan Krystal P. got up early Wednesday to buy a limited-edition Starbucks Stanley cup.
News
Chicago woman tells how she snagged a Starbucks Stanley ‘winter pink’ cup
Krystal P. lined up early outside the South Loop Target store to buy one of the limited-edition tumblers before they sold out.
By Violet Miller
 
Los operadores de autobuses han llevado a miles de migrantes a estaciones de tren fuera de la ciudad, donde luego los transportan con destino al centro, o incluso a paradas de descanso en las autopistas.
La Voz Chicago
Suburbios de Chicago aprueban oleada de ordenanzas para prohibir la llegada de autobuses de migrantes
Las medidas surgen cuando los operadores de autobuses que transportan migrantes han comenzado a dejarlos en estaciones de tren y otros lugares fuera de la ciudad.
By Michael Loria
 
La asistente médica Tyla Wilson lleva una mascarilla y sujeta un hisopo mientras le realiza una prueba de COVID-19 a Brianna Green, sentada y con mascarilla. | Ashlee Rezin/Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Regresan las mascarillas a los hospitales y centros de salud en Chicago
Algunos sistemas de salud están exigiendo de nuevo al personal y a los visitantes que se tapen la cara para ayudar a mitigar la reciente propagación de los virus respiratorios, principalmente el de la gripe, el COVID-19 y el RSV.
By Kade Heather
 