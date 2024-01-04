Person of interest questioned in Lincoln Park man’s death

Police are questioning a person of interest in the death of a man found Wednesday night inside a home in Lincoln Park.

The victim, 43, was found unresponsive about 7 p.m. inside the residence in the 500 block of West Deming Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide by assault, and an autopsy determined he died of asphyxia. His name hasn’t been released.

Detectives are investigating.

