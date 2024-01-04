Man, 64, stabbed to death in Garfield Ridge

A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Officers found Michael Harper about 10:30 a.m. in a home in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue. He was unresponsive and had a stab wound in his neck, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.
No arrests were reported.
Six-figure skimming from city sticker sales, $200K in rogue debt collection fees highlight inspector general’s quarterly report
The Latest
CPS cancels classes Tuesday as cold stretch continues in Chicago; temperatures edged above zero Monday
The expected high temperature Tuesday is 0 degrees at O’Hare Airport, the National Weather Service reported. CPS, DePaul, Roosevelt and Northeastern Illinois University cancel classes. | LIVE UPDATES
Officers found the 29-year-old victim around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. The gunman is still at large.
Monday was a significant day for the Bulls, and it had little to do with a slow start and eventual loss in Cleveland. The trade restrictions on the rest of the NBA players who signed offseason deals were lifted.
Stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White among winners from the Chicago-based restaurant series.
A man was taken into custody after the woman, 33, was shot to death at a business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue on Monday afternoon, police said.