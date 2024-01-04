The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Child and man are shot, wounded a block apart in Roseland

A gunman shot the man, 24, in the 200 block of West 95th Street about 6:35 p.m. At the same time, one block away, a stray bullet entered a home, striking the boy. Police say the incidents are connected.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Child and man are shot, wounded a block apart in Roseland
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

An 11-year-old boy and a man were wounded by gunfire in Roseland on the South Side.

The man, 24, was in the 200 block of West 95th Street about 6:35 p.m. when a male suspect approached him and opened fire, striking him in the arm and stomach, Chicago police said.

The boy was inside a home in the 300 block of West 95th Street when he was hit in the leg by a stray bullet, police said.

The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

They were struck by the same shooter, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Man who allegedly punched Palestinian neighbor, shouted epithets in Orland Park is charged with hate crime
Person of interest questioned in Lincoln Park man’s death
Man, 71, stabbed to death in Garfield Ridge
Ride-hailing driver shot, critically wounded in attempted carjacking in Austin
2 women killed, 10-month-old wounded in shooting inside Cicero home
Firefighter charged in shooting of driver in road rage incident released on electronic monitoring
The Latest
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating National Bobblehead Day this weekend with limited-edition bobbleheads of the mascots from five Chicago-area universities.
Entertainment and Culture
Bobblehead museum nods to Chicago for National Bobblehead Day
The museum released bobbleheads of mascots from five local schools: DePaul, Loyola, Northwestern, UIC and UC.
By Kade Heather
 
The Rangers beat the Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ road woes continue in loss to Jacob Trouba’s Rangers
Trouba continued to terrorize the Hawks, this time helping the Rangers pull away in the third period for a 4-1 win Thursday — dealing the Hawks their 13th consecutive road defeat.
By Ben Pope
 
Connor Bedard was named an NHL All-Star on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard to represent Blackhawks at NHL All-Star Game in Toronto
The 18-year-old rookie sensation was one of 32 players selected Thursday to join this year’s festivities on Feb. 1-3 in Toronto. He would be the youngest All-Star Game participant in league history.
By Ben Pope
 
Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) drives the ball past Conant’s Austin Potocnic (4).
High School Basketball
Cam Cerese takes over in the second half as Lake Park downs Conant
The first two quarters were rough for both teams and then Cerese asserted himself and led the Lancers to a 51-30 victory.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The 15400 block of Begonia Court, where Terrence Clyne allegedly punched his Palestinian neighbor and made hateful comments toward them Wednesday.
Crime
Man who allegedly punched Palestinian neighbor, shouted epithets in Orland Park is charged with hate crime
Police say Terrence Clyne, 68, grew angry at neighbors who moved trash cans. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery in the incident Wednesday.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 