Child and man are shot, wounded a block apart in Roseland
A gunman shot the man, 24, in the 200 block of West 95th Street about 6:35 p.m. At the same time, one block away, a stray bullet entered a home, striking the boy. Police say the incidents are connected.
An 11-year-old boy and a man were wounded by gunfire in Roseland on the South Side.
The man, 24, was in the 200 block of West 95th Street about 6:35 p.m. when a male suspect approached him and opened fire, striking him in the arm and stomach, Chicago police said.
The boy was inside a home in the 300 block of West 95th Street when he was hit in the leg by a stray bullet, police said.
The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
They were struck by the same shooter, police said.
No arrests were made.
