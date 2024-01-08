The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man on parole for armed robbery accused of brutal beating, robbery of woman aboard CTA Red Line train: CPD

The 61-year-old woman was found unresponsive aboard a train about 1:30 a.m. Thursday with cuts and bruises to her face, broken ribs and trauma to her body.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Chicago police work the scene where a man was shot while riding on a Red Line train near 47th Street Red Line station, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

A 36-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating a woman on a Red Line train, officials said.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A man on parole for armed robbery is accused of a brutal attack aboard a Red Line train last week that left a 61-year-old woman brain-dead, officials said.

Mijawon Johnson, 36, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection, police said. A Cook County judge ordered Johnson detained on Sunday.

CTA employees discovered the woman unresponsive, lying across the seats of a train car about 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the Roosevelt station, 1167 S. State St., in the South Loop, according to police.

Investigators were led to Johnson after CTA video footage surfaced showing two men beating and robbing the woman on the train.

Court documents say Johnson was one of two suspects on the train and tried to steal the woman’s bag. Johnson allegedly held the woman’s head on a train seat while he punched her in the abdomen and head and “stomped” on her body, according to the documents.

She suffered cuts and bruises to her face, broken ribs and trauma to her body. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and she remains in grave condition on a ventilator, police said.

Johnson’s protection order violation happened on Dec. 31, 2023, at a different address and involved a different victim, according to court documents. It’s unclear whether that incident is connected to the attack on Thursday.

Johnson, of the 1100 block of North Howe Street, was paroled on Aug. 14 after an armed robbery conviction for which he was placed into custody on March 10, 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Johnson is due back in court on Friday.

