Boy, 16, charged in Washington Park fatal stabbing

A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

A man, 18, was in a hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of East 60th Street about 5 p.m. when three people approached. One pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About three hours later, officers arrested the 16-year-old after he was identified as one of the suspects in the attack.

He was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, forcible felony murder and armed robbery, police said.