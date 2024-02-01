The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Crime Washington Park News

Boy, 16, charged in Washington Park fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the stabbing death Wednesday of a man, 18, in the hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of East 60th Street.

By  Cindy Hernandez
 Updated  
SHARE Boy, 16, charged in Washington Park fatal stabbing
A judge’s gavel

Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

A man, 18, was in a hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of East 60th Street about 5 p.m. when three people approached. One pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About three hours later, officers arrested the 16-year-old after he was identified as one of the suspects in the attack.

He was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, forcible felony murder and armed robbery, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Swastika found drawn in Hillel Social Room at Loyola University Chicago
Newly released records show violent history of man accused of killing 8 in Joliet —including fight with police a year ago
Docenas de empleados de la clínica Alivio reciben recortes de horario y salario
Trump’s attorneys hope to put Illinois ballot challenge on hold as U.S. Supreme Court arguments loom
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Southwest suburban residents charged with entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The Latest
A line of Chicago Tribune journalists and other employees carry signs and chant as they picket outside the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center during a 24-hour strike.
Business
Chicago Tribune reporters, newsroom staff strike for first time in newspaper’s 180-year history: ‘This is Chicago, we don’t back down’
They were joined by seven newsrooms across the country in the 24-hour strike for better pay and retention of 401(k) match benefits. “None of us got into journalism for the money, but we can’t do it for free,” said Joe Mahr, a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter.
By Violet Miller
 
Police body cam footage shows Romeo Nance in handcuffs during a January 2023 arrest at one of the homes in Joliet where he shot and killed some of his family members a year later.
Crime
Newly released records show violent history of man accused of killing 8 in Joliet —including fight with police a year ago
As Romeo Nance was cuffed around the wrists and ankles, a woman, apparently his mother, screamed at officers to stop. A year later, she would be one of Nance’s victims in last month’s mass shooting, according to police.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Connor Bedard made a cameo at All-Star Weekend after all.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard makes surprise cameo as passer in NHL All-Star skills competition
The Blackhawks’ star rookie snuck into Toronto on Thursday night and, come Friday night, was setting up one-timers by Mathew Barzal, Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak.
By Ben Pope
 
A man dressed in a suit speaks at a lectern and microphone.
Columnists
In state House race, Republican Dennis Reboletti leans into moderate stance on abortion, rare for today’s GOP
Reboletti, of Elmhurst, is once again trying to make his way back to the General Assembly, challenging Marti Deuter, a pro-abortion Democrat from Elmhurst, for the open seat.
By Rich Miller
 
Lindblom’s Kolby Capers (3) drives the ball around Lincoln Park.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 