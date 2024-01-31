Man fatally stabbed in Washington Park apartment building

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday inside an apartment building in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was in a hallway in the building in the 700 block of East 60th Street about 5 p.m. when three people approached him, and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his chest, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

