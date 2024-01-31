Man fatally stabbed in Washington Park apartment building
The 18-year-old was stabbed in his chest Wednesday evening in the hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of East 60th Street.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday inside an apartment building in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.
The man was in a hallway in the building in the 700 block of East 60th Street about 5 p.m. when three people approached him, and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his chest, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
Six individual sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the Bulls’ championship-clinching games will be put on auction Thursday. They’re estimated to sell for up to $10 million.
Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell star in bloated movie that’s more exhausting than interesting.
Judge halts all proceedings before Chicago Police Board after City Council again delays action on what cases can be heard in private
During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Johnson’s allies used a parliamentary maneuver to push back a vote on whether cops facing dismissal or suspensions over one year can choose to have their cases heard by an arbitrator instead of the police board.
Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, paramedics responded to the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue and found three people with gunshot wounds.
Developers did not ask for state money, but instead said they want the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority to rearrange existing bonds. They were also aware of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s disdain for using taxpayer funds for sports stadiums — which is viewed as politically unpopular despite its prevalence in other cities.