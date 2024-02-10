The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Man found shot to death in Little Village

The man was found with gunshot wounds to his head and back around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, the Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Saturday in Little Village.

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Little Village.

He was found at about 6:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, according to the Chicago police, who said he had gunshot wounds to his head and back.

No other information was initially available.

