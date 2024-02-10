Man found shot to death in Little Village

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Little Village.
He was found at about 6:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 26th Street, according to the Chicago police, who said he had gunshot wounds to his head and back.
No other information was initially available.
