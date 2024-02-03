The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Man found dead in crashed car near I-55 ramp in Garfield Ridge

Sami Jebreen, 69, was found about 3:30 p.m. Friday in a car that flipped over and crashed into a small, wooded area in the 5200 block of South Harlem Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was found dead inside a crashed car Friday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Sami Jebreen, 69, was found about 3:30 p.m. in a car that flipped over and crashed in a small, wooded area in the 5200 block of South Harlem Avenue, near the north entrance to Interstate 55, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It wasn’t clear what time the crash occurred.

No further information was known. CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

