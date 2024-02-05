The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Man wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was on 110th Place Monday afternoon when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot him, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Man wounded in Roseland shooting
cpd-01.JPG

Sun-Times file

A man was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on Monday.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was near the sidewalk in the first block of 110th Place about 4:23 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot him, hitting him in his body several times, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

