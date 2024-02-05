Man wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on Monday.
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was near the sidewalk in the first block of 110th Place about 4:23 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot him, hitting him in his body several times, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
No one is in custody.
City Council committee OKs study on how best to deploy Chicago police as resources shrink, some crimes spike
