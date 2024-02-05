The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Austin residents on alert after sex assault

Police say a man followed a person from Lake Street and Central Avenue to a building in the 200 block of North Central Avenue on Jan. 11 and assaulted them.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Chicago police issued a community alert after a person was sexually assaulted in South Austin last month.

A man followed a person from Lake Street and Central Avenue to a multi-unit building in the 200 block of North Central Avenue about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 11 and assaulted them in the stairway, police said. The man had implied he had a sharp object at the time of the assault.

Police described the man as Black, 5 foot 11 inches tall with a slim build and one front tooth that’s shorter than the other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (312) 746-8251.

