Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Crime News Chicago

5 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Englewood

A man was taken into custody after a two-car collision in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were killed in separate crashes across the Chicago area during a winter storm early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

Five people were hospitalized after a traffic collision Wednesday in Englewood.

Officers responded about 3:40 p.m. to the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue, where a man driving a white sedan west on 63rd Street struck a red sedan, Chicago police said.

The driver of the white car was taken into custody and charges were pending. He and another man in his car were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

A pedestrian was struck by an object and taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A man and a woman in the red car were in good condition at the same hospital.

No other information was available.

The Latest
Pizza Hut is offering a limited edition “Goodbye Pie.”
Food and Restaurants
Pizza Hut’s ‘Goodbye pies’ to help Chicagoans through cheesy Valentine’s Day breakups
Through Feb. 14, customers can send their ex a simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy pizza to ease the pain, Pizza Hut said in a press release.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Pedestrians walk past an entrance to the Lurie Children’s Hospital on February 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital’s computer network has been offline for eight days following what is believed to be a cyberattack.
Health
Lurie Children’s Hospital communication outages hit Day 8, and parents are hitting the wall: ‘I’m angry, I feel neglected’
Lurie Children’s hospital established a call center Friday after all phone, email and electronic systems were taken offline as part of the hospital’s cyberattack protocols.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler announces his commitment to play football at Michigan State.
High School Football
Signing Day: Simeon’s Mikeshun Beeler makes it official with Michigan State
Beeler, the No. 24 senior in Illinois according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, signed his letter of intent with Michigan State on Wednesday.
By Mike Clark
 
“The Band’s Visit” photo by Wesley Hitt, Courtesy of TheatreSquared
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 8-14: The Mix
Mary Zimmerman’s ‘Magic Flute,’ a concert by Nashville’s Sarah Jarosz and the Chicago Botanic Garden’s orchid show are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Several protesters gathered outside Woodward in Niles Feb. 7, 2024.
Suburban Chicago
33 pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested outside military subcontractor’s factory in Niles
More than 100 protesters gathered Wednesday outside Woodward Inc., alleging the firm is complicit in Gaza deaths.
By Cindy Hernandez
 