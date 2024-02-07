5 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Englewood

Five people were hospitalized after a traffic collision Wednesday in Englewood.

Officers responded about 3:40 p.m. to the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue, where a man driving a white sedan west on 63rd Street struck a red sedan, Chicago police said.

The driver of the white car was taken into custody and charges were pending. He and another man in his car were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

A pedestrian was struck by an object and taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A man and a woman in the red car were in good condition at the same hospital.

No other information was available.

