Man shot in East Garfield Park drive-by
The man, 42, was in the 3500 block of West Lake Street when someone drove up and started shooting about 2:20 p.m. Thursday. He was hospitalized in serious condition.
The man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
