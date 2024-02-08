The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot in East Garfield Park drive-by

The man, 42, was in the 3500 block of West Lake Street when someone drove up and started shooting about 2:20 p.m. Thursday. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday in East Garfield Park.

The 42-year-old was on a sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Lake Street when someone drove up in a car and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

