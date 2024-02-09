The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Lockport Township shooting

Witnesses reported hearing five or six gunshots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One man is dead and another critically injured after they were shot coming home from a grocery store in unincorporated Lockport Township Thursday evening, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue about 7 p.m. and found two men, ages 55 and 52, with gunshot wounds near the front door, according to the Will County Sheriff’s office.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where the 52-year-old man died. The older man went through surgery and is listed in critical condition.

The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Witnesses told police they heard five or six gunshots and police said they believe the attack was isolated and targeted.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Detective Hilary Lithgow with the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574, at extension 4921 or go to the Will County Sheriff’s Office website at www.willcosheriff.org and click “Submit A Crime Tip.”

