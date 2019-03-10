Our Pledge To You

03/10/2019, 03:37pm

22-year-old man shot multiple times in head, killed in Harvey

By Sun-Times Wire
A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in his head and killed Saturday morning in south suburban Dolton.

Kamare Jones, of Hazel Crest, was shot at 5:24 a.m. near the intersection of West 159th Street and Dixie Highway, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jones was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died just over 5 hours later, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Sunday found he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Harvey police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the shooting.

