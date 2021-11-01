Cubs hire new hitting coach: report

The Cubs plan to hire Rays minor-league hitting coordinator Greg Brown as their new coach.

The Athletic first reported the move.

Brown spent the last two seasons in the Tampa Bay organization. He has also served as a scout for the Astros and spent nine seasons as head coach at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.

Brown would replace Anthony Iapoce, who left the club at the end of the season. Iapoce had been the Cubs’ hitting coach since October 2018 after he was hired by then-manager Joe Maddon and stayed in the role when David Ross replaced Maddon after the 2019 season.

The Cubs’ offense has been a point of contention since 2017, and the significant changes in the roster this season affected the team’s performance. The Cubs finished the season ranked 24th in the majors with a .237 average.

The Cubs have had three hitting coaches since winning the World Series in 2016: John Mallee, Chili Davis and Iapoce. Brown would be the fourth.