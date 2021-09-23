Cubs’ offseason focus lies within the rotation

There will be a lot to focus on as president Jed Hoyer tries to overhaul the Cubs roster this offseason. But with a full checklist, the team’s starting pitching will be a main focus. Starting pitching was the Cubs’ biggest flaw and after failed experiments with Trevor Williams, Zach Davies and Jake Arrieta, they need to get serious about resolving the issue.

Going into next season, right-hander Kyle Hendricks is likely the only starter who will be guaranteed a spot in the 2022 rotation.

But when it comes down to who of the group returning, including right-handers Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay, Keegan Thompson and left-hander Justin Steele, those decisions are still up in the air.

“That’s a good question,” manager David Ross said. “I would definitely pen in Kyle Hendricks. I think Alec Mills has made a pretty strong case for a guy that you can count on and a reliable starter. Then there’s a lot of guys that are still penciling in you know, I think there’s probably an argument for the [Adbert] Alzolay [Justin] Steele, Keegan Thompson, like maybe one of those three guys can fit in there somewhere.

“I don’t know who that’s going to be. I think those guys and the work that they’ll put in the offseason. How they come into spring training and that value of the experience they’ve gained this year. Have an offseason to work on things and come in and make an impression. That will be a nice thing we’ll have coming into next year’s spring training.”

Mills didn’t start the season in the team’s rotation, but since his arrival in Chicago, the right-hander has been able to thrive in a variety of roles. Mills has made the most starts of his career in 2021 and had been one of the team’s most consistent arms.

The biggest question going into next season will be what the team will do with Alzolay, Steele and Thompson. Each has gotten an opportunity to start.

Alzolay probably has the best chance at a spot next season, they all provide additional depth and have all shown an ability to have success in the rotation, but also in the bullpen, if needed.

But the biggest addition will have to come via the free-agent market. The team had to shop from the bargain bin last offseason. But with a $41 million payroll, there’s no excuse not to take a step forward.

“Starting pitching is definitely important,” Ross said. “Pitching depth, I think we get in this mode of starter. I think there’s a lot of if you don’t have true starters, you can find depth in other areas. And that’s a front office [thing]. Where do you find the value and where all that is. Starting pitchers is really expensive. I think you can find value in a lot of different areas. It’s just how you deploy those, and what the depth is and guys with options.

“I’m learning a lot about the flexibility of a roster and how that can play into long-term success and how you can maximize different areas of a roster with different elements with flexibility.”