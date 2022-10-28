Cubs part with hitting coach Greg Brown, promote Dustin Kelly

Greg Brown got one season on the job as the Cubs’ hitting coach, a position that has seen plenty of turnover in the past decade.

Brown will not return next season as the Cubs hitting coach, the Sun-Times confirmed. He was offered another position within the organization but decided to seek opportunities elsewhere. The Cubs will promote Dustin Kelly from minor-league hitting coordinator to major-league hitting coach.

This year was Brown’s first on a major-league coaching staff, as part of a robust and eclectic career in baseball.

Brown, a former minor-league player, was an area scout with the Astros in 2009-2010 before spending nine seasons as the head coach at Nova Southeastern University. He then spent two seasons as the minor-league hitting coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays before the Cubs hired him last winter.

The rebuilding Cubs ranked No. 22 in MLB this season in runs scored (657), a year after trading away their offensive championship core at the deadline. They were also in the bottom half of the league when it came to team batting average (.238), on base percentage (.311) and slugging (.387).

