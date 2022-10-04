Rookie Javier Assad finishes season on high note in Cubs’ loss to Reds

CINCINNATI – Right-hander Javier Assad capped his debut season with 5 ⅓ shutout innings against the Reds, in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss at Great American Ball Park.

“Javy threw great,” manager David Ross said after the game. “I thought he really had the two-seamer going today, a lot of balls running in on right-handed hitters, throwing some strikes. The breaking stuff wasn’t quite as sharp as it had been, for me, but being able to navigate through the lineup and use the fastball into a lot of those righties, I thought he did a really nice job.”

Assad, who debuted in late August, finishes the season with a 3.11 ERA. And after working through a lower-body mechanical issue earlier in the month, he finished as strong as he started. He didn’t allow a run in his last two starts.

“A lot of learning, really,” Assad said of his first taste of the major leagues, through team interpreter Will Nadal. “Just a lot of learning from my teammates, opposing players, just everyone around me. It’s been a really good experience. Just happy to be here and continue to contribute.”

Assad’s role for next year isn’t yet clear. Especially if the Cubs add to the rotation this offseason, there will be a tight competition for back-end starting spots out of spring training. But as a rash of injuries to the rotation this year made clear, starting pitching depth is highly valuable.

“It’s really not up to me, the decision on where I’m going to fit next season,” Assad said, “but I know that I’m going to do my best, put in the work, make sure that I can be considered for next season.”

Long ball

In the penultimate game of the season, Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner added onto their home run totals.

Contreras hit his 22nd of the season, surpassing his total from last year and pulling within two of his single-season career high (2019).

Hoerner hit his 10th home run of the season, reaching double digits for the first time in his career. Before this season, Hoerner had only hit three home runs total, all in 2019.

Stroman chimes in on White Sox

With the names of potential managerial candidates for the White Sox flying around the internet, Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman chimed in Tuesday on Twitter.

“Willie Harris needs that manager job next year,” he posted. “Absolute legend who’s well-respected in the game. Perfect man for the position!”

Harris, the Cubs’ third base coach, won the 2005 World Series with the White Sox as a player. Harris interviewed with the White Sox during their last search for a manager, before they hired Tony La Russa in October 2020.

