The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs acquire Miles Mastrobuoni from Rays, make 40-man roster decisions at deadline

The Cubs also selected the contracts of four prospects to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs acquire Miles Mastrobuoni from Rays, make 40-man roster decisions at deadline
Tampa Bay Rays’ Miles Mastrobuoni scores during a game on Sept. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Cubs acquired utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from the Rays on Tuesday.

Scott Audette/AP

With the deadline to set reserve lists for the Rule 5 Draft approaching Tuesday evening, the Cubs completed their first trade of the offseason and added four prospects to their 40-man roster.

The Cubs acquired utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from the Rays for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zarraga. The deal gave the Cubs another young, versatile defender. Mastrobuoni, 27, debuted in September and recorded three hits in 16 at-bats. But he hit .300 in Triple-A before his call-up. 

The Cubs also selected the contracts of outfielders Kevin Alcántara and Brennen Davis, and pitchers Ben Brown and Ryan Jensen, protecting them from the Rule 5 Draft.

“It feels really condensed, honestly,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of Tuesday’s deadline, at GM meetings last week. “This is a shorter time frame. We have many deadlines, and that’ll help us make decisions. Yes, it was very different in the last few years in the sense of, we have a lot of hard decisions to make. But that’s a good thing.” 

Notably, the Cubs left outfielder Yohendrick Piñago, infielder Chase Strumpf, and pitchers Luis Devers and Kohl Franklin unprotected. All four rank among the Cubs’ Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 7, during the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After the Cubs’ moves Tuesday, they had two spots open on their 40-man roster.

Related

The Cubs cleared roster spots to protect Rule-5 eligible prospects with a series of moves over the past week.

They activated pitchers Kyle Hendricks (strained right shoulder), Codi Heuer (Tommy John surgery) and Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery), and outfielders Jason Heyward (right knee inflammation) and Rafael Ortega (broken left ring finger) off the 60-day injured list.

Franmil Reyes, David Bote, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza, Esteban Quiroz and Jared Young all cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A.

On Monday, the Cubs announced they’d granted Heyward his unconditional release, something they’d been open about planning to do since August. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Willson Contreras rejects Cubs’ qualifying offer, so what’s next?
Cubs grant outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release
Just Sayin’: Five 5-4 teams at the end of the regular season would be peak Big Ten West
How the new playoff format surprised Cubs president Jed Hoyer
How Cubs are approaching free-agent shortstop market
Dusty Baker proves that nice guys — and good managers — do indeed finish first
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Man struck, hurt by falling window in River North
The man, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 8:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when the window fell on him. He was treated and released.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
cook_county_medical_examiner_e1526654792321.jpg
Chicago
Opioid deaths in Chicago on pace to reach similar levels as record-setting 2021
There have been 632 opioid-related deaths recorded in Chicago through June, health officials said. There were 656 opioid overdose deaths reported in the city through the same period in 2021.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Taylor Raddysh skates for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh adding more physicality to his game
Raddysh surprisingly ranks second among Hawks forwards with 24 hits this season. He historically hasn’t been known as much of a grinder, but he’s trying to expand his game.
By Ben Pope
 
An employee of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County who worked at the Daley Center tested positive for the coronavirus, the clerk’s office announced March 26, 2020.
News
Cook County lowers adoption filing fee
The fee now matches that of DuPage, Will and McHenry counties. Some attorneys said they had filed adoptions in the collar counties because it was cheaper.
By David Struett
 
DAVILA_111522_08.JPG
Chicago
Prosecutors drop another murder case handled by former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara
Edwin Davila served nearly 25 years in prison for a 1995 shooting he has always claimed he did not commit.
By Andy Grimm
 