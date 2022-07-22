The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Cubs open second half with 15-2 win against the Phillies

Reminders of the approaching trade deadline didn’t seem to weigh on the Cubs on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs Christopher Morel, left, and Rafael Ortega celebrate after Morel's RBI double and a throwing error by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday.

AP Photos

PHILADELPHIA – The Cubs didn’t come out of the All-Star break Friday like a group whose days together are numbered. A game of hacky sack broke out between pitchers in the clubhouse. Teammates exchanged tales of their time off. And the Cubs beat the Phillies 15-2

The reality is, the Aug. 2 trade deadline threatens to shake up the roster after a 35-57 first half. But the way manager David Ross sees it, it doesn’t do much good to talk about possible trades before they happen.

“There’s all kinds of rumors and speculation but nobody really knows,” Ross said. “To go down that path. Just I think it’s unhealthy. … If they have questions, they come to my office, obviously, I address them the best I can. But I learned last year, it doesn’t do a whole lot of good to start talking through those scenarios.”

The Cubs’ opponent held reminders of the old regime. Kyle Schwarber, who’d spent his entire career with the Cubs before they non-tendered him in December 2020, hit a solo homer to score the first run of the game. Nick Castellanos, who became a fan favorite in his half-season with the Cubs in 2019, roamed right field.

Now, it’s been a couple years since the trade deadline meant a mid-season boost from additions like Castellanos for the Cubs. And Schwarber’s departure was a precursor to the next season’s massive selloff.

Ross, taking his own advice, said he realized last year that he doesn’t even want many updates from president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer as they work through trade scenarios.

“My main goal is to try to win baseball games,” Ross said. “I don’t want anything to impact that. I don’t want anything to affect my personality, some knowledge I might have. So, he pretty much keeps me out of the loop.

“We may have conversations every once in a while. But judging from last year, the conversation on any particular player can change four or five different times.”

None of the reminders of the approaching deadline seemed to weigh on the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. Many of them hadn’t even played with Schwarber or Castellanos – that’s how much turnover the team has experienced the past couple years.

After Schwarber put the Phillies ahead, Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele worked out of a third-inning jam to keep his team’s deficit at one run. Catcher Willson Contreras, who has been a model compartmentalizer as speculation about his future with the Cubs has swirled all year, responded by tying the game up in the fourth with a solo homer of his own.

“He’s very much caught up in the moment and trying to be the best player he can for his team, as he puts it a lot of times,” Ross said, “and I think that’s a powerful powerful message he’s sent and also like a very good mindset that he’s in.”

The Cubs seized control of the game with a fifth-inning rally. Alfonso Rivas drew a leadoff walk, and Christopher Morel sent him racing home with a double into left field.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins cut off the throw home in an attempt to catch Morel off second base. But his errant throw flew just out of Matt Vierling’s reach and into center field. Morel scored.

The Cubs then strung together a walk from Contreras, singles from Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, and doubles from Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom to take a 7-1 lead.

Nelson Velázquez, with the first multi-homer game of his career, Happ, with another RBI single, and Suzuki, with a home run, put the finishing touches on the Cubs’ offensive effort in late innings. Happ and Suzuki led the team with four hits each, Happ tying a career high and Suzuki setting a personal best.

