Cubs sweep Pirates, extend winning streak to six as rotation shines

The Cubs didn’t sweep a single series before the All-Star break this season. Now, they’ve swept two straight, extending their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 win Tuesday against the Pirates.

“We’ve got winners here,” manager David Ross said. “We’ve got guys that know how to win, we’ve got guys learning how to be successful and win, and we’re trying to move that direction as fast as possible. And I think I think we’re getting there.”

The win helped the Cubs start to reverse an unfortunate trend. Entering Tuesday, the club’s .385 winning percentage in games decided by two runs or fewer was the second-lowest in Major League Baseball, only better than the Angel’s record in such games.

The Cubs’ last three wins, against the Phillies and Pirates, were all decided by two or fewer runs. And on Tuesday, the Cubs bumped up their record when scoring first – which they’ve done in a whopping 61 games – to above .500 (31-30).

“If you get good starting pitching, you’re going to be in every ballgame,” Ross said this week.

Each Cubs starter has thrown at least five innings and held their opponent to two or fewer runs in the past six games.

On Tuesday, Keegan Thompson threw a career-high seven innings without giving up an earned run to the Pirates. He struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk.

“That was as good as we’ve seen Keegan,” Ross said.

The winning streak won’t change the Cubs’ trade deadline fate. With a 40-57 record, they’re still a ways away from playoff contention. But they at least passed the Pirates in the NL Central standings to sit at No. 3.

Left field memento

In case Tuesday marked Ian Happ’s last home game with the Cubs, fans in the left field bleachers signed a ball to give to the left fielder as a parting gift.

“They’re there every day,” Happ said. “No matter what, no matter the weather, April till now, they’re there every single day. And they care so much. And that was really meaningful.”

The signed ball marked one of several moments between Happ, Willson Contreras and the fans in the Cubs’ last home series before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. After the game, Happ and Contreras got their moment together as they embraced in the dugout.

Ian Happ on sharing a moment with Willson Contreras in the dugout after the game: pic.twitter.com/4MkdXIBlcQ — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 26, 2022

“It’s hard to put into words,” Happ said. “When you play with somebody for that long, you share so many experiences; it’s years and years of 200-plus days together in a row. You spend more time with these guys than you do with your family during the season.

“So, to have all of those memories and experiences, and 2017 and a playoff run, and his first All-Star Game – and his second and his third – and all the big hits and big moments, and then that all kind of comes together and floods you in one moment. So, there’s a ton of emotion that goes into that.”

Robertson unavailable

Cubs fans were on high alert a week before the trade deadline – and rightfully so. Then, closer David Robertson wasn’t available to pitch in a save situation Tuesday. But Ross cited Robertson’s recent workload when explaining why reliever Mychal Givens, not Robertson, took the ball in the ninth inning Tuesday.

Robertson threw in back-to-back games in Philadelphia. He hasn’t appeared in the Cubs’ past two games.

“If it were a night game, he probably would have been available,” Ross said.

