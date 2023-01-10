Cubs add lefty depth, sign Ryan Borucki to minor-league deal with spring training invite

Ryan Borucki is the latest left-handed pitcher to sign with the Cubs on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

Of the six such signings the Cubs have made official in the past month, three have been lefties. Borucki, who was born in the Chicago suburb Highland Park, joins Roenis Elías and Eric Stout. Throughout this rebuild, the Cubs have valued left-handed pitching depth, both in their acquisitions and draft choices.

Borucki and Elías join the organization with a combined 229 games of major-league experience. Both have played for multiple organizations and most recently pitched for the Mariners. Borucki, 28, is younger than Elías, 34. Elías has been turning heads in the Dominican Winter League, entering Tuesday with a 0.92 ERA in seven starts.

Stout, also a hometown kid, has only played 23 major-league games. But he rejoins the Cubs after a momentous return to the big-leagues at Wrigley Field last year. His Cubs debut was also his first MLB appearance since 2018.

The Cubs also announced Tuesday that catcher P.J. Higgins had rejected his outright assignment, electing free agency.

