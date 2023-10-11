Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts says he shares fans’ disappointment at missing playoffs

Like the team’s fans, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts expressed his disappointment and frustration at the club failing to reach the postseason this year.

“This wasn’t the way we wanted the season to end and every year we miss the playoffs is a difficult one,” Ricketts wrote in a letter emailed to Cubs fans. “However, this season, where we dug ourselves an early hole and then played as well as anyone in the league only to fall just short of our goal, was particularly disappointing. That said, we took a major step forward in 2023 and look to build on it for next season.”

Ricketts praised performances this season by Justin Steele, Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Cody Bellnger.

“While we are encouraged by many of the individual performances this year, almost making the playoffs is not success,” Ricketts wrote. “As an organization, we need to build on our progress and become a team that can finish the race. To do that, we will continue to be active this offseason to supplement our roster and look for contributions from our pipeline of elite homegrown talent.”

He pointed out Pete Crow-Armstrong being named the Minor League Defensive Player of the Year by MLB and the franchise having six players in MLB​.​com’s top-100 prospect list.