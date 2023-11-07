The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs president Jed Hoyer explains decision to fire David Ross, hire Craig Counsell

Hoyer spoke publicly about the move for the first time on Tuesday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs president Jed Hoyer explains decision to fire David Ross, hire Craig Counsell
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer reiterated that he believes in manager David Ross, who he fired Monday. File photo.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer reiterated that he believes in manager David Ross, who he fired Monday. File photo.

AP Photos

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer arrived at his hotel suite in Scottsdale late Monday from Florida, after a long day. The the news he delivered to manager David Ross that morning had to be conveyed in person – after all they’d been through together, Hoyer wouldn’t have been comfortable doing it any other way – hence the trip to Tallahassee before the general managers meetings.

“It just felt like an exceptionally hard decision, but one that I felt like I had to make if the opportunity was there,” Hoyer Tuesday said of firing Ross to hire Craig Counsell as manager. “From my perspective, my job is to figure out how to win as many games as we possibly can in the short term and in the long term. And there was nothing about this move that didn’t feel like it met that criteria. 

“There’s no knock on Rossy, who I think incredibly highly of, but I just felt like Craig is at the very, very top of the game.”

Technically, the Cubs didn’t have to pursue one of the best managers in baseball while their skipper was still under contract. The move, which exemplified the “it’s a business” cliche, raised eyebrows around baseball. Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon similarly caught heat when the Cubs dismissed Rick Renteria less than a decade ago to hire Maddon.

As of Tuesday evening, Ross had yet to publicly chime in. Hoyer said Ross was “amazingly respectful” when he got the news. 

When asked about overcoming the optics of the move, Hoyer said: “By phrasing it that way, you’re kind of saying that we’re factoring in how it looks on us to do it. And I don’t think that’s my job.”

He doesn’t see optics as falling under figuring out how to win. As Hoyer evaluated the 2013 season, the fact that the Cubs missed the playoffs as their underlying numbers and record diverged gnawed at him.

“That’s not all one person,” Hoyer said.  “That’s on me and every person in the organization. But it felt like we left wins on the table.” 

He hopes that with Counsell the Cubs will be less likely to leave wins on the table.

“Consistently, they’ve outperformed expectations,” Hoyer said of the Brewers during Counsell’s tenure, noting that the manager wasn’t the only factor. “And that’s borne out both with your eyes and you look at the data.”

Hoyer has been admiring Counsell from the other side of the division rivalry for years. 

“My thought on Craig as I’ve always watched him against this was the Bum Phillips quote about Bear Bryant,” Hoyer said, “where he says, he can take his and beat yours, and yours and beat his.” 

Though the Cubs won the division in 2017, Hoyer marveled at how close a race it was despite the gap in talent between the two rosters. The next year, the Brewers passed the Cubs in the NL Central. 

Counsell is known for a well-rounded skillset at the helm. The one knock on his resume – magnified by the size of his record five-year, $40 million contract with the Cubs – is a lack of success in the postseason. In five postseason appearances, his teams have only won one playoff series. Hoyer said he didn’t think that record was a reflection in any way of Counsell’s skill as a manager.

“Do I think that they had teams that were capable of going really far in the playoffs? I do,” Hoyer said. “... To me, the greatest sign of a really good manager is his ability to navigate the marathon.”

What the Cubs saw in Counsell over those marathon regular seasons convinced them he was the right person to lead their team in a championship window. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Firing of Cubs manager David Ross shows even ‘legend’ wasn’t safe
In shocking move, Cubs fire David Ross as manager and hire Craig Counsell to replace him
Golden Trio: Cubs’ Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ win 2023 Gold Glove Awards
Cubs exercise their option on right-hander Kyle Hendricks for 2024 after bounce-back season
Marcus Stroman opts out of the final year of his contract with Cubs
GM meetings could answer Cubs’ early questions
The Latest
White Sox general manager Chris Getz talks at the general managers meetings on Tuesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
“No untouchables” on White Sox roster, first-year general manager Chris Getz says
“It’s not a well rounded club right now,” Getz said. “We have to find players to come in here and help get us in the right direction.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
In this 2022 photo, Chef/co-owner John Shields is photographed in his Smyth restaurant, located at 177 N. Ada St. in the West Loop. The restaurant received its a coveted third Michelin star on Tuesday night in a gala awards ceremony in New York.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Michelin stars awarded to four Chicago restaurants
Smyth in the West Loop received its third Michelin star Tuesday night, a rare honor in the culinary industry.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
_BombingPic.jpeg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Public corruption display at federal courthouse covered at request of Ed Burke’s lawyer as jury selection drags on
Potential jurors in Burke’s case have been spending time in the ceremonial courtroom of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, which is right across the hall from the public corruption display. Potential jurors could be seen walking through the hallway Tuesday.
By Jon Seidel
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, testifies about changes to the elected school board structure during a Senate Executive Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Springfield
Under new proposal, all Chicago Board of Education members would be elected by next year
An amendment filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, would allow the board to be fully elected as soon as next year by splitting up memberships to two and four-year terms.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Tony La Russa (right) talks with Jerry Reinsdorf before a White Sox playoff game against the Astros in 2021. (AP)
White Sox
With “invaluable experience,” Tony La Russa stays involved with White Sox
Hall of Fame manager serving White Sox in an advisory role.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 