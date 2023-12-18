Cubs Convention: Owners and business operations sessions cut in 2024

The Ricketts family session at Cubs Convention last year started heating up as soon as the host opened up for questions from the audience.

The first fan who stepped up to the mic drew applause as she aired her grievances about the DraftKings Sportsbook being built onto the outside of the ballpark.

“How is it that you came to the decision to allow such an out of place addition be built,” she said, “instead of keeping with the distinct character of Wrigley Field?”

It was a unique opportunity for fans to challenge the owner of their team while Marquee Sports Network cameras were rolling. But citing dwindling interest, the Cubs decided to cut the owners and business operations panels from the 2024 Cubs Convention. In their place, chairman Tom Ricketts is scheduled to host a reception where fans can talk with him over a beverage.

The Cubs revealed the 2024 Cubs convention programming lineup on Monday. The Jan. 12-14 schedule includes the addition of sessions with members from the storied 1984 and 2016 Cubs teams, plus Craig Counsell’s first panel as Cubs manager. The Cubs are also replacing the autograph voucher system in favor of a first-come first-served setup.

It’s fair to criticize Ricketts for not opening himself up to scrutiny on a stage in front of thousands of fans, broadcast into the homes of even more. He addresses media members a handful of times every year and interacts with fans during home games, but a Cubs Convention session is a different level of accountability.

It’s also fair to point out that for a family traveling hours for a chance to interact with players and gather autographs, owner and business operations panels may not be high on the list. According to a Cubs survey that about 700 fans filled out last year, the ownership (30%) and business operations (29%) sessions were two of the three least popular by participation.

The ‘Road to Wrigley’ prospect session drew the least interest (25%) and also did not appear on the 2024 convention lineup. The pitching staff session also had a 30% mark but will be returning, paired with a hitters session.

The Cubs also pointed to lack of interest when they cut the owners sessions in 2019 and 2020 — it’s been a years-long trend, they say. But the timing back then, in light of Addison Russell’s domestic violence case, raised suspicion.

This time, nothing so serious is looming. It’s easy to imagine at least one fan, keeping with tradition, asking about bringing Sammy Sosa back to Wrigley Field. Player payroll would likely have been a topic of discussion.

Maybe someone would have brought up the Cubs’ pursuit of Shohei Ohtani – who signed with the Dodgers for a record-shattering $700 million, with a unique contract structure featuring heavy deferrals that brought the average annual value down to about $46 million per year over 10 years for CBT purposes. And If the Cubs haven’t pulled off a major trade or signing by mid-January, fans will be seeking answers.

Ricketts, however, generally defers to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer on team building questions, and he declines to give specifics on budget. Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins will be under the microscope on Jan. 13, in their Saturday baseball operations update session.

Any fans desiring to speak with Ricketts or president of business operations Crane Kenney will have to catch them milling about the convention, or at “Tom’s reception” on Saturday.

Cubs Convention programming (Jan. 12-14)

Friday

Experiences: blue carpet arrivals, opening ceremony, surprise player autographs, Cubs Hall of Fame class of 2024, Cubs Charities grab bags, vendor shops, Harry Carayoke

Conversations: ‘Off the Mound’ with Ryan Dempster

Saturday

Experiences: autograph signings, Cubs archives exhibits, Cubs bingo, Cubs Authentics auctions, Clark’s clubhouse kids zone, Tom’s reception, Harry Carayoke

Conversations: ‘The Compound’ live with Ian Happ, pitchers session: ‘On the Mound,’ hitters session: ‘At the Plate,’ a conversation with Craig Counsell, baseball operations update with Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins, kids only press conference, The Sweet ‘16 Squad, The Core from ‘84

Sunday

Experiences: autograph signings, youth baseball and softball clinic, card breaking

Conversations: ‘Honoring MLK’s Legacy: African Americans in Baseball’