The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Cubs manager Craig Counsell set to hire new bullpen coach, catching coach

A source confirmed the Cubs are closing in on hiring Darren Holmes as bullpen coach and Mark Strittmatter as catching coach.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell responds to questions during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

AP Photos

The Cubs are closing in on hiring Darren Holmes as bullpen coach and Mark Strittmatter as catching coach, a source confirmed, filling holes in the coaching staff that predated Craig Counsell as manager. 

There are still steps the parties need to take to finalize the deals and on-board the coaches, but as long as that process goes smoothly, Counsell has rounded out his coaching staff for the beginning of his Cubs tenure. 

Both Holmes and Strittmatter are former professional players who come to the Cubs with extensive coaching experience. 

Holmes has spent the last four seasons with the Orioles, most recently as assistant pitching coach, and as bullpen coach in his first year with the club. Before landing with Baltimore, Holmes was the Rockies bullpen coach in 2015-19 and a biomechanics pitching consultant for the Braves in 2014.

Holmes crossed into the coaching realm after a 13-year major-league playing career as a reliever. He launched his post-playing career at the Acceleration Sports Institute in Greenville, South Carolina, where he was the director of sports performance for a little under a decade, making biometrics research a priority. 

Strittmatter has been the Rockies catching coordinator for the past 10 years. But his experience extends past player development. He’s also served as a Pirates major-league coach (2011-12), and Rockies catching coach (2008-09) and bullpen catcher (2003-10). 

Strittmatter spent most of his professional playing career in the Rockies farm system as well, making it to the big-leagues in 1998 for four games. 

Holmes and Strittmatter will replace Chris Young and Craig Driver, who the Cubs parted ways with after the season. The rest of the coaching staff remains largely intact, with the exception of bench coach Andy Green and assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington departing for other jobs, and Ryan Flaherty being hired as bench coach.

