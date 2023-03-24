Cubs’ Javier Assad returns to Cactus League play after ‘electric’ WBC performance

MESA, Ariz. – Javier Assad’s World Baseball Classic performance was a topic of conversation around Cubs camp, both while he was with Team Mexico and since he’s returned to Mesa.

“He was electric,” veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks said. “And he was so fired up out there too, the emotion and all of it. Everybody was so excited for him when he walked back in that door, man.”

Assad wasn’t touching 97 mph in his return to Sloan Park, like he had in the World Baseball Classic. But a middling outing Friday against the Rangers, in which he allowed two runs and five hits in three innings, didn’t tarnish his otherwise dominant spring.

Assad was a starter for the Cubs last year, but Team Mexico had him in a multi-inning relief role. Cubs manager David Ross said Assad’s impact in the WBC reminded him of Keegan Thompson’s impressive run in a similar role with the Cubs last season.

“Definitely built on what he did last year and has improved a lot of areas,” Ross said of Assad.

Now, it seems Assad has put himself in a position to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever.

“I haven’t really had that conversation [with Ross],” Assad said through an interpreter. “But I’m here to help the team the best way I can. Whether that’s starting or relieving, I’ll give everything that I have.”

With Team Mexico, Assad first faced the United State’s All-Star filled lineup.

“One of the best lineups you could ever put together,” Hendricks said. “[One of] the deepest lineups.”

Assad struck out Pete Alonso on a 97-mph high heater – a pitch infamous enough that when Hayden Wesneski touched 97 mph in his start Thursday, he said, “I’m just trying to be like Javy.”

In addition to striking out Alonso twice, Assad got Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tim Anderson, Jeff McNeil, Kyle Tucker and Will Smith to hit into outs. Only Mike Trout reached first base against Assad, with a single.

“For me, it was just, make sure that I was focused, make sure that I was really concentrating on my pitches,” Assad said, “having faith and confidence to execute my pitches.”

Next, he faced Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals, and two of his Cubs teammates were on the other side of the field.

“He was filthy,” said Marcus Stroman, who started for Team Puerto Rico that game. “He looked really good, man. And you see that guys have that uptick when you’re playing for your country. It’s a different level and energy and passion that these guys reach into.”

Nelson Velázquez, who had Puerto Rico’s first hit that game, thought he’d get to face Assad. But Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina had MJ Melendez pinch hit for Velázquez when Assad entered the game. Velázquez said he respected and understood Molina’s decision to play the matchup with a left-handed hitter. Melendez walked.

“When he faced the United States, he did an amazing job,” Velázquez said of Assad. “When he faced us, … he was nasty. He did what he needed to do. I’m happy for him, too.”

Assad held Puerto Rico scoreless for 2 ⅔ innings, only surrendering one hit, a Francisco Lindor single. Assad bought time for his offense to mount a 5-4 comeback win and advance to the semis.

“That was one moment I’ll definitely not forget,” he said.

In the WBC, the effects of Assad’s offseason his velocity program was on display, and he showed he can go toe-to-toe with some of the best hitters in the world. Now, expected to be an important contributor no matter his role, Assad will have the chance to sustain this run in the regular season.

