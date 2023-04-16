The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. shifted momentum in Cubs’ 3-2 victory against Dodgers

Leiter struck out left-handers Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in a pivotal inning Sunday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. shifted momentum in Cubs’ 3-2 victory against Dodgers
Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has a 0.00 ERA this season though seven outings. File photo.

Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has a 0.00 ERA this season though seven outings. File photo.

Getty

The seventh inning of the Cubs’ 3-2 victory Sunday was threatening to spiral out of control. Then reliever Mark Leiter Jr. struck out left-handed hitters Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy to maintain the Cubs’ lead and end the Dodgers’ strongest push for a comeback. 

‘‘That split-finger is a legit weapon,’’ Cubs starter Drew Smyly said. ‘‘And he trusts in it. . . . Hitters don’t see it. It’s a wipeout pitch.’’

The Cubs’ pitching staff had a strong series overall, limiting the Dodgers to two runs in each game. On Sunday, Smyly allowed one run in 5⅔ innings. Michael Fulmer bounced back from giving up the walk-off single Saturday to retire the side in order in the eighth, then Brad Boxberger struck out three batters in the ninth to secure the save and the series victory.

Leiter entered the game at its most precarious point. The Dodgers had just pulled to 3-2 in the seventh on a freak play. With one out, Mookie Betts had hit a fly ball to right fielder Seiya Suzuki. But as Suzuki tried to camp under it, he appeared to lose the ball in the sun. It dropped for a single.

The Dodgers would have scored on the play regardless — Chris Taylor was on third base and ready to tag up if the ball had been caught — but now the Dodgers had runners on first and second with one out.

Leiter, whose splitter has been successful against left-handers as well as right-handers, came in to face Freeman. He started Freeman off with a cutter, then threw three consecutive splitters to strike him out swinging.

‘‘The at-bats gave me the opportunity to attack with it, and it worked out where they were set up for it,’’ Leiter said. ‘‘Just executing is really what it was about.’’

Leiter then got J.D. Martinez to hit a ground ball to the left side of the infield. Shortstop Dansby Swanson took an angle into the hole to backhand it, but the hop at the grass line got the best of him, enabling the Dodgers to load the bases.

So up came Muncy. Leiter again leaned on his splitter, getting a whiff for strike three to end the inning. He punctuated the moment with a shout toward the Cubs’ dugout.

‘‘He’s got that energy, that fight in him when he’s on the mound,’’ third baseman Patrick Wisdom said. ‘‘It’s a lot of fun to play behind him.’’

Daily Wisdom

Wisdom homered for the third consecutive game, bringing his season total to six.

‘‘I wish I could just bottle it up and keep it in my locker,’’ Wisdom said of feeling so locked in. ‘‘But it’s just going out there and swinging at my pitches and putting controlled swings on it.’’

Center fielder Cody Bellinger followed Wisdom’s blast in the sixth with a homer of his own, capping a return to Dodger Stadium that already had featured a homer-robbing play Saturday.

‘‘You only come back for the first time one time,’’ Bellinger said. ‘‘And I really just wanted to soak in the moment and have a fun time with the fans.’’

Bellinger’s homer had an exit velocity of 108.1 mph, the hardest contact he had made on a ball in play since 2020, according to Statcast.

Bellinger, who is expecting the birth of his second child any day now, is expected to go on paternity leave soon.

‘‘We need to keep that [bun] in the oven and let that settle in while he’s rolling,’’ manager David Ross joked.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Just asking here: Is mid-April too soon to start giving up on the White Sox’ season?
Former Cub Jason Heyward settling in nicely with Dodgers
Cubs lose 2-1 to Dodgers in walk-off; series tied
Cubs reinstate left-hander Brandon Hughes, option outfielder Nelson Velazquez
Cody Bellinger in a ‘good spot’ with Cubs as Dodgers welcome him back to Los Angeles
Don’t know much about history? Take this baseball quiz and find out
The Latest
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Just asking here: Is mid-April too soon to start giving up on the White Sox’ season?
If it is, call me early.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Seby Zavala and Dylan Cease
White Sox
Grifol stands by Cease — for career-high 113 pitches
But ace’s two walks and wild pitch in the sixth allow Orioles to tie the game, and Sox end up losing 8-4
By Mark Gonzales
 
Around two dozen faculty and staff picket outside Chicago State University during their first day of their strike, Monday, April 3, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Education
Chicago State University strike suspended after 10 days
Faculty and staff will return to classrooms at the Far South Side campus on Monday after reaching a tentative deal with Chicago State University administrators.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
Pedro Grifol has confidence in Gavin Sheets playing the outfield
And the converted first baseman came through with a strong running catch and a three-run HR
By Mark Gonzales
 
GettyImages_138670766.jpg
Obituaries
Ahmad Jamal, influential jazz pianist, dies at 92
Musician recorded his popular album “At the Pershing/But Not for Me” in Chicago.
By Darel Jevens
 