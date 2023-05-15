Initial tests on Cody Bellinger’s knee promising after he exited game vs. Astros

HOUSTON – Center fielder Cody Bellinger saw the ball jump off Kyle Tucker’s bat and knew he had to get to the wall as quickly as he could.

“Once I get to the wall, it’s just all about timing the jump,” he said after the Cubs’ 6-4 loss to the Astros on Monday.

He was right in front of the Astros bullpen, where the padding extends a third of the way up the fence. He leapt and made the catch at the top of the wall to end the inning. But as he came down, he got caught on the padding and landed awkwardly on his left leg.

Initial tests didn’t show any major damage in Bellinger’s left knee, manager David Ross said after the game. Bellinger was slow to get up but exited under his own power.

The Cubs will evaluate Bellinger again Tuesday.

“A little scared at first,” Bellinger said, “but as time went on, I knew that it was fine.”

Bellinger’s catch robbed Tucker, but the Cubs’ fate Monday was sealed earlier that inning, as Astros star Alex Bregman launched a two-run homer off Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer. The homer broke a tie that had held since the fourth inning.

Morel does it again

With two outs in the fourth, the Cubs had two runners on and Christopher Morel at the plate. He swung at three pitches low and inside, out of the zone, fouling off the third. But then he got a high breaking ball, turned on it, and drove it off a sign over the left-field stands.

“Obviously the power’s real,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said before the game. “The athleticism, brings a lot of energy. And I feel like it’s a good time for us to have him up here. And he’s already made a big impact.”

Taillon rights ship

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon gave up four runs in the first inning, yielding five hits. But he settled in after that, holding the Astros scoreless through the next 3 ⅔ innings.

Ross pulled Taillon with two outs in the fifth inning, after a run-saving double play. Taillon had thrown 68 pitches.

Mancini receives ring

Before the game Monday, the Astros held a World Series ring ceremony for Trey Mancini, who Houston acquired from Baltimore midway through last season.

“It’s definitely special,” Mancini said of being honored by the Astros. “It was really fun to experience that and be on that team. Even though I was only there for three months, it felt like a lot longer. Made a lot of close friends over there, it was really good to see the guys.”

