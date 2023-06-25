London Series: Cubs’ Marcus Stroman exits vs. Cardinals with blister

LONDON — Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman left the Cubs’ London Series game against the Cardinals on Sunday in the fourth inning with a blister on his right index finger, the team announced.

Stroman shook his right hand after several pitches that inning, including the last four he threw. He hit the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan with a cutter and then threw three pitches to Paul Goldschmidt, resulting in an RBI single.

Cubs head athletic trainer Nick Frangella then jogged out to the mound to check on Stroman, followed by manager David Ross. After a conversation, Stroman walked off the field with Frangella.

The blister had not yet opened up, according to the Cubs, so they pulled him before it worsened.