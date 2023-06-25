The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

London Series: Cubs’ Marcus Stroman exits vs. Cardinals with blister

Stroman walked off the field with an athletic trainer in the fourth inning Sunday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman holds the ball on the mound while pitching to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London.

AP Photos

LONDON — Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman left the Cubs’ London Series game against the Cardinals on Sunday in the fourth inning with a blister on his right index finger, the team announced.

Stroman shook his right hand after several pitches that inning, including the last four he threw. He hit the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan with a cutter and then threw three pitches to Paul Goldschmidt, resulting in an RBI single.

Cubs head athletic trainer Nick Frangella then jogged out to the mound to check on Stroman, followed by manager David Ross. After a conversation, Stroman walked off the field with Frangella.

The blister had not yet opened up, according to the Cubs, so they pulled him before it worsened.

Stroman battled through traffic on the bases and defensive miscues behind him in the early innings, allowing six runs in 3 13 innings. He entered the game with the best ERA (2.28) among National League starters.

