The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Air quality still ‘very unhealthy,’ but second game of Cubs vs. Phillies series a go

Notes: Cubs provide injury updates on Marcus Stroman, Patrick Wisdom and Brandon Hughes.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Air quality still ‘very unhealthy,’ but second game of Cubs vs. Phillies series a go
Fans watch Tuesday’s Cubs-Phillies game as smoke from Canada’s ongoing wildfires shrouds Wrigley Field.

Fans watch Tuesday’s Cubs-Phillies game as smoke from Canada’s ongoing wildfires shrouds Wrigley Field.

Kim Johnson/AP

Smoke from Canadian wildfires still blanketed Chicago on Wednesday. But unlike the day before, the Cubs didn’t have hourly check-ins with Major League baseball. The Cubs and Phillies were going to play. 

The air quality index was around 250 Wednesday afternoon, comparable to the day before. By game time it had dropped to 226, according to AirNow.gov. That mark was still in the “very unhealthy” range, when the Environmental Protection Agency recommends avoiding “prolonged or heavy exertion” outside. 

When asked if he was concerned about the compounding effects of two straight days of exposure, Cubs manager David Ross said: “We show up to work, and we go compete and do our jobs. If somebody is going to call that, it’s above my head, and even the front office. It’s a Major League Baseball and Players Association ordeal. And nobody’s raised any red flags for us so far.”

Related

Ross said his eyes were irritated by the end of the game Tuesday, and he experienced a bit of a headache. 

“I’ve been walking around with my kids all day, so I don’t know what to blame that on,” he said with a laugh. “I haven’t heard anything from the guys or if there’s anybody feeling any certain way. Nothing has stood out.”

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy pointed out the challenge of separating the effects of jet lag from the effects of the smoke. The Cubs left London late Sunday night. 

“It’s not ideal, but hopefully we can get through it,” he said. 

Hughes timeline changed

Left-hander Brandon Hughes was bracing for around an eight-month recovery from left knee surgery to adjust the joint’s alignment, an operation called a distal femoral osteotomy. But in an in-person review, the specialist who initially recommended the procedure determined a less intensive operation would be the better course of action. 

Hughes underwent a surgical debridement, which removed dead tissue from his left knee on Wednesday, the team announced. He will begin a rehab program immediately. Hughes’ exact timeline is unclear, but the change of plans should shorten his recovery. 

Stroman on schedule

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is scheduled to throw a bullpen Thursday, after leaving his last start with a blister on his right index finger. 

The team’s schedule, which included an off day Monday after the London Series, gives him an extra day between starts. He expects to be ready by Saturday. 

“No concern as of yet,” Ross said, “but that could change with the bullpen, obviously.” 

In other injury news

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist) was headed to join Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment. He’d meet the team in Omaha. 

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki was out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies with a stiff neck, Ross said.

“Just made sense to let him not be in the lineup,” Ross said, “get some treatment and be ready to come off the bench.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs play through smoke, lose first game back from London 5-1 to Phillies
Cubs select Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, option Miles Mastrobuoni before Phillies series
Baseball by the numbers: Despite new rules, hitters are still having a blast
‘I’m invested now’: English fans react to the Cubs and Cardinals’ London Series
How fast will they go in Grant Park 220? NASCAR great has a mighty big number in mind
Postcards from London: Cubs baseball takes a trip across the pond
The Latest
062823_Sky_vs_Sparks_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Patience pays off for Courtney Williams as Sky snap six-game skid
Williams led the Sky to an 80-63 victory over the Sparks with a game-high 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Sky’s Kahleah Copper takes a shot against the Sparks on Wednesday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Kahleah Copper figures to be lock for WNBA All-Star reserve
“I definitely feel like I deserve it,” Copper said. “But, we’ll see how it plays out.”
By Annie Costabile
 
The White Sox’ Gavin Sheets (32) and Andrew Vaughn walk to the dugout after scoring during a game against the Guardians in Cleveland last month.
White Sox
White Sox ‘fluid’ leadership roles still a work in progress
But lack of leadership not an issue, Liam Hendriks says. “We have enough leaders in this clubhouse.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Travelers wait at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport on Wednesday. United canceled 17% of its schedule. Wednesday. JetBlue canceled 9% of its flights.
Transportation
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they’re getting worse
In a worrisome sign for the long Fourth of July weekend, bad weather on the East Coast and airline and air traffic control staffing shortages cause major flight delays.
By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
 
Asylum seekers who are moving from the shelter at High Ridge YMCA on June 13, 2023, step out of buses outside Richard J. Daley College in the West Lawn neighborhood, where they will be staying temporarily.
City Hall
Most funding OKd by City Council for migrant crisis to be spent on personnel
Cristina Pacione-Zayas, first deputy chief of staff for Mayor Brandon Johnson, told a City Council committee that the administration wants to build the infrastructure for a welcoming city for immigrants.
By Elvia Malagón
 