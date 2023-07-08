The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL, recall Miles Mastrobuoni

The team backdated the IL move, so Swanson could return as soon as the Sunday after the All-Star break.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL, recall Miles Mastrobuoni
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson landed on the 10-day IL with a bruised left heel. File photo.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson landed on the 10-day IL with a bruised left heel. File photo.

AP Photos

NEW YORK – The Cubs put shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, ending questions about his availability in the Cubs’ final series before the All-Star break.

Swanson bruised his left heel trying to beat out a double play Wednesday in Milwaukee and hasn’t since that game. So, the team was able to backdate the move to Thursday. He’ll be eligible to return as early as July 16, the series finale against the Red Sox.

“Let’s err on the side of giving him the extra two days coming off the break,” Ross said before the Cubs’ 6-3 loss Saturday, “and hopefully he’s ready to go by then. That’s the hope.”

Swanson is also hopeful, but not making any promises.

“Obviously unfortunate we’re in this position,” he said. “The biggest thing was just from a timing standpoint, and getting the four days of the break. I feel like it was, in a way, a good insurance policy to not lose some of the retroactive days and things like that. So, it stinks. But we had to make the best decision possible for the group, and hopefully I’ll be back out there soon.” 

In Swanson’s absence, Nico Hoerner has been filling in at shortstop and Christopher Morel has been playing second base. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A. He started at third base and recorded two of the Cubs’ five hits.

Swanson dealt with a similar injury in 2019, to his right heel. It sidelined him for a month, but he said this current heel issue is less severe. And he’s going into this IL stint with background knowledge on the rehab process and most effective treatment. 

“I’ve always used custom orthotics,” he said as an example, “but there’s a certain way you can kind of alter them a little bit to help alleviate some pressure.” 

Major League Baseball announced Swanson’s replacement in the All-Star Game, Diamondbacks middle infielder Geraldo Perdomo, on Friday. Swanson said the next day that he doesn’t plan to travel to Seattle for the event. 

“A little too far just to go to watch,” he said.

Not so Smyly

Cubs lefty Drew Smyly was out of the game before the fifth inning for the third start in a row. He gave up solo home runs to Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson in the first and second innings. He surrendered a two-run double to Harrison Bader in the third. Over the course of his outing, he issued four walks.

“I need to be more aggressive in the strike zone,” Smyly said. “It feels like I’ve – the last like five, six starts – just been nibbling a little bit, trying to be maybe too perfect hitting spots on the corner of the zones.”

Smyly’s struggles have come after being a model of consistency early in the year. After a rough first start, he threw five or more innings and allowed two or fewer runs in nine straight starts. He posted a 1.78 ERA in that stretch and carried a perfect game bid into the eighth inning against the Dodgers.

“The All-Star break will be nice just to have a little mental reset and get away for a little bit,” Smyly said. “But it wasn’t too long ago where I was having a lot of good outings in a row.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Polling Place: Are the White Sox cooked? And pick a skipper — Pedro Grifol or David Ross
Cubs make franchise history against the Yankees: ‘Thank Jameson Taillon’
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson withdraws from the All-Star Game
Cubs might soon be sellers, but is anyone buying that they shouldn’t have been better?
Inspirational Negro Leagues documentary recalls greats who endured hardship but played with passion
Cubs split ‘wacky’ series vs. Brewers, head to New York with plenty at stake
The Latest
GettyImages_1431785352.jpg
Sports
Daily Northwestern alleges explosive new hazing allegations tied to Pat Fitzgerald suspension
The suspension, which was announced Friday, followed an independent investigation into allegations of hazing within the Wildcats’ football program.
By Sun-times Staff And Wires
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Roseland
She was on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue when she was shot in the back of the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence marker. File photo.
Crime
1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting
The attack occurred at UpTop Lounge and Events bar in the 900 block of East 21st Avenue in Gary, Ind., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
5 shot in Rogers Park mass shooting
Two people inside two separate cars fired shots in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Picture1.jpg
Crime
Man accused of killing wife, daughter acted erratically weeks earlier, but police did not seize gun even though cops said he was ‘clear and present danger’
The case has raised questions about why Jose Alvarez still had his gun when he allegedly killed his wife Karina Gonzalez and his daughter Daniela Alvarez just after midnight on July 3.
By Sophie Sherry
 