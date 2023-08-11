The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs back in NL Wild Card spot after 6-2 win vs. Blue Jays

The Cubs offense struck early in their victory Friday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs back in NL Wild Card spot after 6-2 win vs. Blue Jays
Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Toronto.

Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Toronto.

AP Photos

TORONTO – The Cubs offense was ready to pounce coming out of their first off day in over two weeks, scoring early in their 6-2 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

“A great start for us against a good pitcher,” Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “Solid, contact throughout the game for us. And felt really good.”

Nico Hoerner, hitting in the No. 2 slot, gave the  Cubs an early lead with a solo homer off Blue Jays starter José Berríos. Ian Happ followed him with a line drive single into right field. Then, Cody Bellinger launched a two-run homer into the Cubs bullpen beyond the right field wall. 

They tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning, this time without the long ball. The bottom half of the order started the rally this time. After Dansby Swanson reached on an error, Jeimer Candelario and Seiya Suzki hit back-to-back base knocks. Suzuki’s double down the left-field line bounced into the corner and drove in two runs. Then, the lineup turned over, and Mike Tauchman contributed an RBI single. 

Related

With their win and the Marlins’ loss to the Yankees, the Cubs climbed back up into the last National League Wild Card spot. 

“Obviously we wanted to win the series in New York,” Hoerner said of the three-game set against the Mets this week that the Cubs lost 2-1. “ We want to win all of them. But I feel like we took it just for what it was. We didn’t win a series, and then you move on to the next one. And that’s really all there is. And we’ve got a pretty mature group for that. 

“I feel like we’re pretty well equipped for whatever the next month and a half, two months of the regular season has in [store for us], just in what we experienced with the deadline, having some games that felt like they were a little turned up as far as urgency and intensity.”

This second half has stood in contrast to the last couple years, when the Cubs traded away major-league talent at the deadline. Out of a playoff race, development also played into on-field decisions. 

“I don’t ever make out a lineup to not win, hopefully that’s obvious,” Ross said before the game. “Right now, there’s guys that are going to lack some at-bats and lack some innings in moments, and you ride the guys that are doing well.”

That has also meant some tough conversations. Veteran Tucker Barnhart hasn’t caught a whole game since Aug. 1. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki took a break from the lineup with right-handed opposing pitchers on the mound until he got back into a rhythm at the plate. Lefty Drew Smyly moved to the bullpen when the Cubs had the off days to move around their rotation. And during the Cubs’ stretch of 16 straight games, the Cubs’ high-leverage relievers took on heavy workloads.

“Just trying to put the right winning formula out on the field every single day,” Ross said. “There’s no mandates of, this guy’s got to play or that guys’ got to play. It’s like, let’s go win baseball games. So, that’s a refreshing time to be in this push. Those guys put themselves in that position and  earned that. It’s nice to be a part of that.” 

Stroman throws bullpen 

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation) threw a bullpen in Toronto before the game Friday. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said this week that they planned to make Friday’s session more start-like and a heavier workload than Stroman’s bullpen earlier in the week.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad’s steady presence stabilizing Cubs rotation with Marcus Stroman out
José Cuas’ offseason work in Adam Ottavino’s lab shows up in Queens
Cubs’ comeback falls short despite Seiya Suzuki’s breakout vs. Mets
Cubs using off days to shuffle rotation, temporarily move Drew Smyly to the bullpen
Cubs’ Jameson Taillon keeps rolling in win vs. Mets
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki on break from the starting lineup: ‘I’ve got to step up’
The Latest
A welcome sign for South Holland sits at Woodlawn Avenue and East 162nd Street.
Suburban Chicago
South Holland, possibly the last dry town in Illinois, now allows alcohol sales at restaurants
A pancake house will soon offer mimosas on its breakfast menu.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
081123_Sky_at_Liberty_Evan_Yu_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s loss to Liberty loosens grip on final WNBA playoff spot
“When you look at the fifth and sixth seeds, you only have three wins [separating us],” coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “We’re right there.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago police work the scene of a police involved shooting in the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Crime
Gunman critically wounded in struggle over weapon with officer in Far South Side
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near 111th Street and Racine Avenue.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Prairie Ridge’s John Fallaw moves through a drill during practice.
High School Football
No. 9 Prairie Ridge leans on culture, confident it will excel without Tyler Vasey
The bulk of the starters return on the offensive and defensive lines. John Fallaw, a leader on both lines, believes this year’s group is significantly better than last season’s team that finished 12-2 and lost to East St. Louis in the Class 6A state title game.
By Michael O’Brien
 
1592919693.jpg
Cubs
Javier Assad’s steady presence stabilizing Cubs rotation with Marcus Stroman out
Assad held the Blue Jays to one run through seven innings on Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 