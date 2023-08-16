Cubs’ Christopher Morel delivers walk-off home run to stun White Sox

The Cubs beat the White Sox in walk-off fashion even the two-game series at Wrigley Field. Christopher Morel belted a three-run home run to secure the 4-3 win.

Earlier in the year, the Cubs swept the two games at Guaranteed Rate Field. So, the fight for the Crosstown Cup ends in a 3-1 Cubs victory.

White Sox starter Mike Clevinger threw seven scoreless innings against the Cubs, limiting them to three hits.

Cubs starter Javier Assad retired the first 10 batters he faced in order. But then he gave up back-to-back singles to Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr., who took advantage of an error by Cubs left fielder Ian Happ to advance to second and third base. Then, Benintendi scored on a wild pitch.

The next inning, Gavin Sheets hit a two-run home run to widen the White Sox’ lead.

Former White Sox Nick Madrigal delivered the Cubs’ first run of the game with a pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, the Cubs’ Cody Bellinger led off with a double off the left-center field wall. Then, Dansby Swanson walked to put to men on base for Morel.

