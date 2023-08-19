Cubs designate catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment, recall Miles Mastrobuoni

His locker remained fully stocked Saturday morning, but catcher Tucker Barnhart’s time with the Cubs is over.

The 32-year-old was designated for assignment less than a season into a two-year, $6.5 million deal signed last December. Per a source, the full amount is guaranteed even though the 2024 season was a player option in the contract. Utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled to take Barnhart’s spot.

A two-time Gold Glove winner, Barnhart’s main selling point upon arrival was defense, with the acknowledgement that his bat is below-average. This season he remained a well-rated framer, and a target for plaudits from Cubs pitchers.

“Tucker is one of the best defensive catchers in the league,” Michael Fulmer said on Wednesday. “He’s been phenomenal all year calling pitches and defensively behind the plate.”

But it’s a rarity for teams to carry three catchers, especially with Yan Gomes having a solid campaign on both sides of the ball. Barnhart struggled to a .202/.282/.257 batting line this year that’s among his career-worst, and his place as the odd man out became apparent with four starts over the team’s last 30 games.

“He wants to play and he has a right to feel that way,” said Cubs manager David Ross. “Feels like there’s not going to be a whole lot of at-bats for him down the stretch. It’s one of those roster decisions where you’re trying to do the best for the player and for the team. Hopefully he catches on with somebody.”

The move doubles as an endorsement of rookie Miguel Amaya’s ability to handle the backup role. The 24-year-old has a ways to go before matching Barnhart’s defensive reputation, but has hit a more palatable .245/.368/.383 at the outset of his big league career.

A rotation without Stroman

Ross did not announce his new starting rotation now that Marcus Stroman will be sidelined indefinitely, but acknowledged the Cubs have “moved some pieces around,” in the wake of the All-Star’s ribcage injury.

The Cubs coaching staff must at least prepare a plan that will hold up if Stroman is not able to return this season.

“Once guys go on the IL, especially with a serious injury, they’re kind of off the radar until they’re throwing bullpens,” Ross said.

Speaking to the media mid-game on Friday afternoon, Stroman indicated he did not expect to be around the team much in the immediate future, and would not travel on road trips.

“I haven’t gotten his plan quite yet,” Ross said. “We’ve got to let it calm down for sure. He’s in some serious pain. We’ve got to let it calm down but we’ll start to build him back up as fast as we can once he feels like he’s symptom-free.”

Steeling himself for the finish

With six more walk-free innings Saturday, and with every out going forward, Justin Steele is setting a new professional career-high in innings. But at 132 innings pitched with a sparkling 2.80 ERA, Steele credits continuing to work and throw while injured last September to prepare him for this year’s stretch run.

“Going through that was very important.” Steele said. “[It’s] just recognizing what happened at the end of last year. Running a little bit out of gas, back ends up tightening up. Just doing the proper things in the offseason to make sure when the time comes, we’re well-equipped.”

