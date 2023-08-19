The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs designate catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment, recall Miles Mastrobuoni

Barnhart has a .202/.282/.257 batting line this year that’s among his career-worst, and his place as the odd man out became apparent with four starts over the team’s last 30 games.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Cubs designate catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment, recall Miles Mastrobuoni
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs

Tucker Barnhart and Adbert Alzolay celebrate the Cubs’ win against the Braves on Aug. 6.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

His locker remained fully stocked Saturday morning, but catcher Tucker Barnhart’s time with the Cubs is over.

The 32-year-old was designated for assignment less than a season into a two-year, $6.5 million deal signed last December. Per a source, the full amount is guaranteed even though the 2024 season was a player option in the contract. Utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled to take Barnhart’s spot.

A two-time Gold Glove winner, Barnhart’s main selling point upon arrival was defense, with the acknowledgement that his bat is below-average. This season he remained a well-rated framer, and a target for plaudits from Cubs pitchers.

“Tucker is one of the best defensive catchers in the league,” Michael Fulmer said on Wednesday. “He’s been phenomenal all year calling pitches and defensively behind the plate.”

But it’s a rarity for teams to carry three catchers, especially with Yan Gomes having a solid campaign on both sides of the ball. Barnhart struggled to a .202/.282/.257 batting line this year that’s among his career-worst, and his place as the odd man out became apparent with four starts over the team’s last 30 games.

“He wants to play and he has a right to feel that way,” said Cubs manager David Ross. “Feels like there’s not going to be a whole lot of at-bats for him down the stretch. It’s one of those roster decisions where you’re trying to do the best for the player and for the team. Hopefully he catches on with somebody.”

The move doubles as an endorsement of rookie Miguel Amaya’s ability to handle the backup role. The 24-year-old has a ways to go before matching Barnhart’s defensive reputation, but has hit a more palatable .245/.368/.383 at the outset of his big league career.

A rotation without Stroman

Ross did not announce his new starting rotation now that Marcus Stroman will be sidelined indefinitely, but acknowledged the Cubs have “moved some pieces around,” in the wake of the All-Star’s ribcage injury.

The Cubs coaching staff must at least prepare a plan that will hold up if Stroman is not able to return this season.

“Once guys go on the IL, especially with a serious injury, they’re kind of off the radar until they’re throwing bullpens,” Ross said.

Speaking to the media mid-game on Friday afternoon, Stroman indicated he did not expect to be around the team much in the immediate future, and would not travel on road trips.

“I haven’t gotten his plan quite yet,” Ross said. “We’ve got to let it calm down for sure. He’s in some serious pain. We’ve got to let it calm down but we’ll start to build him back up as fast as we can once he feels like he’s symptom-free.”

Steeling himself for the finish

With six more walk-free innings Saturday, and with every out going forward, Justin Steele is setting a new professional career-high in innings. But at 132 innings pitched with a sparkling 2.80 ERA, Steele credits continuing to work and throw while injured last September to prepare him for this year’s stretch run.

“Going through that was very important.” Steele said. “[It’s] just recognizing what happened at the end of last year. Running a little bit out of gas, back ends up tightening up. Just doing the proper things in the offseason to make sure when the time comes, we’re well-equipped.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger puts on his own air show in Cubs’ victory over Royals
Cubs see how thin margins are with loss to lowly Royals
Marcus Stroman: ‘No one knows exact time frame’ of return from rib injury
Christopher Morel’s crosstown heroics for Cubs began with routine adjustment at DH
‘Eye of the hurricane’: Inside Christopher Morel’s walk-off against the White Sox
Cubs’ Christopher Morel delivers walk-off home run to stun White Sox
The Latest
Kansas City Royals v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cody Bellinger puts on his own air show in Cubs’ victory over Royals
Bellinger blasted two opposite-field home runs and had four RBI in the 6-4 win Saturday at Wrigley Field.
By James Fegan
 
A shirt in memory of Willie Perry Jr. also known as DJ Casper, at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey, Illinois on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Casper was known to music and dance fans around the globe for the hugely popular line dance/song.
Chicago
Loved ones cha cha real smooth at funeral for DJ Casper, Chicago creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’
Willie “DJ Casper” Perry Jr. died Monday at South Suburban Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights glides with a parachute in the air after jumping from a plane during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Chicago
Chicago Air and Water Show takes flight
The city’s latest rite of late-summer aerial passage took flight Saturday morning near North Avenue Beach, as thousands gathered for the Chicago Air and Water Show’s second full-scale spectacle in as many years.
By Mohammad Samra
 
merlin_115034120.jpg
Chicago
Diving dispute: Park district says it floated permit requirement by Friday Morning Swim Club
Organizers of the hugely popular club that attracts thousands to Montrose Harbor every Friday previously said they hadn’t heard anything from the park district.
By Katie Anthony
 
Saints_Football.jpg
Bears
Saints say TE Jimmy Graham had medical episode before arrest
He played for the Bears from 2020-21, catching 64 passes for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games.
By Patrick Finley
 