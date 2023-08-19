The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cody Bellinger puts on his own air show in Cubs’ victory over Royals

Bellinger blasted two opposite-field home runs and had four RBI in the 6-4 win Saturday at Wrigley Field.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Cody Bellinger puts on his own air show in Cubs’ victory over Royals
Kansas City Royals v Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger rounds the bases on his two-run homer in the first inning Saturday.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

When agent Scott Boras stood atop a makeshift dais at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas last November and told reporters that Cody Bellinger just needed to restore strength in his surgically repaired right shoulder to regain his 2019 National League MVP form, it read as a sales pitch.

As Bellinger stroked two opposite-field home runs in Saturday’s 6-4 Cubs win over the Royals, a pair of rockets soaring to join up with the periodic buzzing of Wrigley Field from the Air & Water Show, it reminded that it’s enticing to dream about player ceilings because sometimes they’re realized.

“I hate to repeat myself,” Justin Steele said before repeating a line he used last month. “He’s just must-watch television at this point.”

In the case of Bellinger’s four-RBI outburst backing up Steele’s 16th quality start of the year, as the 28-year-old left-hander continues a season that will garner Cy Young votes at the end of next month, it reminds that sometimes ceilings are realized at the same time. When they are, it can result in the Cubs (63-59) playing meaningful late-August baseball a year earlier than anticipated.

“I probably — looking back — would have taken a little more time,” Bellinger said, reflecting on his efforts to return quickly from his 2020 shoulder injury that led to two seasons of struggle. “I obviously took weightlifting pretty serious this offseason. I did more workouts that benefitted my body through what I was dealing with. Once I picked up a bat, I could tell the difference.”

Despite missing a month with a knee injury, Bellinger is now tied for the Cubs (63-59) team lead with 20 home runs and paces the club with 63 RBI. Even if actual consideration for the award will be a stretch, Bellinger’s .326/.375/.564 batting line looks MVP-caliber, especially when paired with strong defense at center field and first base.

“Putting the lineup on his back is what he does,” said manager David Ross. 

Bellinger’s wiry lefty frame pushing two deep fly balls into the left field bleachers is representative of the elite power the 28-year-old has restored to his swing, conjuring memories of the 111 home runs he hit over the first three season of his career. It also reflects how much fun it can be to hit for power in Wrigley Field in August. 

But for Ross those blasts — and maybe even more so Bellinger fighting off an 0-2 pitch for a sacrifice fly to left in the fourth — reminded him of early work. In the middle of a dominant two-month stretch in a tremendous rebound season, Bellinger was taking optional batting practice Saturday morning, trying to drive the ball to left-center and restore a direction he felt was ebbing away from his approach. 

“I just didn’t like how I felt yesterday, and just wanted to come early and get some extra reps and feel what I wanted to feel,” Bellinger said. “It’s just understanding myself and being able to control my moves and what I want to do in the box. It’s all kind of correlated. When I feel off, trying to get right back on track.” 

As simple as Bellinger can make the game look, the explanation for the Cubs happening upon a dominant force in the middle of a lineup that once lacked it, is simpler still. A great player got hurt and became devalued, and now healthy, is great once more.

Even as the North Side reaps the reward in a season that looked poised for a deadline sell-off and gloomy finish barely over a month ago, the simple desire to keep Bellinger in place beyond this season nudges into the frame.

“It really is great here,” Bellinger said, before batting aside any further talk of his pending free agency. “We have 47 games left and we’re in a playoff race. That’s really the only thing I’m focusing on: trying to go out every day and help this team win.”


Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs designate catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment, recall Miles Mastrobuoni
Cubs see how thin margins are with loss to lowly Royals
Marcus Stroman: ‘No one knows exact time frame’ of return from rib injury
Christopher Morel’s crosstown heroics for Cubs began with routine adjustment at DH
‘Eye of the hurricane’: Inside Christopher Morel’s walk-off against the White Sox
Cubs’ Christopher Morel delivers walk-off home run to stun White Sox
The Latest
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs designate catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment, recall Miles Mastrobuoni
Barnhart has a .202/.282/.257 batting line this year that’s among his career-worst, and his place as the odd man out became apparent with four starts over the team’s last 30 games.
By James Fegan
 
A shirt in memory of Willie Perry Jr. also known as DJ Casper, at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey, Illinois on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Casper was known to music and dance fans around the globe for the hugely popular line dance/song.
Chicago
Loved ones cha cha real smooth at funeral for DJ Casper, Chicago creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’
Willie “DJ Casper” Perry Jr. died Monday at South Suburban Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights glides with a parachute in the air after jumping from a plane during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Chicago
Chicago Air and Water Show takes flight
The city’s latest rite of late-summer aerial passage took flight Saturday morning near North Avenue Beach, as thousands gathered for the Chicago Air and Water Show’s second full-scale spectacle in as many years.
By Mohammad Samra
 
merlin_115034120.jpg
Chicago
Diving dispute: Park district says it floated permit requirement by Friday Morning Swim Club
Organizers of the hugely popular club that attracts thousands to Montrose Harbor every Friday previously said they hadn’t heard anything from the park district.
By Katie Anthony
 
Saints_Football.jpg
Bears
Saints say TE Jimmy Graham had medical episode before arrest
He played for the Bears from 2020-21, catching 64 passes for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games.
By Patrick Finley
 