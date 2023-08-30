‘It’s amazing here’: Cubs thrive in electric Wrigley Field atmosphere

The fans in the Wrigley Field stands were on their feet for the entire ninth inning of the Cubs’ 3-2 win against the Brewers on Wednesday.

“It’s amazing,” closer Adbert Alzoaly said. “This is what we play for. You play for these moments. This is why you want to be competing at this time of the year. You want to feel how Wrigley Field really feels at this time of the year.”

The Cubs series against the division-leading Brewers this week featured a raucous crowd. And that was with attendance figures between about 31,000 and 35,000 each game. The Cubs won the marquee series 2-1. Wrigley Field is bound to be sold out (41,649 capacity) as the postseason approaches.

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner had never turned the volume of the PitchCom receiver in his hat past 18 – that is, until the ninth inning of the Cubs’ 1-0 game on Tuesday.

He had to crank it up to 20, max volume, to hear what pitch was coming.

“It’s amazing here,” he said.

The crowd was on its feet and roaring for the final outs of that pitchers’ duel as well, but that wasn’t the only time they rose for a standing ovation.

“The fans do a really special job of knowing the situation, knowing what’s at stake, knowing when to get on their feet,” said starter Justin Steele, who threw six shutout innings on Wednesday. “I mean, there was a moment in the first inning they were on their feet because they knew a big pitch was coming. That stuff you just don’t really see everywhere else.”

It was almost a primer for the postseason, wherever the Cubs may play playoff games.

Stroman plays long toss

The day after the Cubs announced Marcus Stroman (fractured rib cartilage) would be continuing light activity, he threw long toss Wednesday morning.

“Looked like he was in good spirits and felt like he was in a good place, better than expected,” Ross said. “So that’s great news.”

Stroman will still have to steadily ramp up his workload, eventually progressing to throwing off a mound and then throwing in a more game-like setting.

He was feeling more in sync mechanically before he was diagnosed with the rib cartilage injury a little over two weeks ago. Addressing some mechanical slippage was a focus in his bullpen as he recovered from inflammation in his right hip. Whether the extra time on the IL has affected that progress remains to be seen.

“If there is a guy that’s going to move quicker than expected, it would be a guy that takes care of his body like he does,” Ross said. “Obviously, playing catch is exciting. But it’s a long way away from competing in a big league game for multiple innings.”

By the numbers

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks faced the Brewers for the 33rd time in his career on Wednesday. He’s made more starts against Milwaukee than any other Cubs pitcher, according to the team. Hendricks held the Brewers to one unearned run in six innings Wednesday.

