Cubs activate right-hander Marcus Stroman before series vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Cubs activated right-hander Marcus Stroman off the 15-day injured list on Friday, adding the veteran starter to the bullpen. To make room for him on the roster, the Cubs optioned rookie Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa.

“It feels great,” Stroman said of rejoining the team after a month and a half on the injured list, first with a hip injury and then a fracture in his rib cartilage. “I did a lot of work to get here, but I’m feeling really good, and just glad to be back and contribute however I can.”

Stroman had been ramping up at the Cubs’ spring training complex in Mesa, Arizona for the past couple weeks. He threw the second live batting practice session of his throwing program on Monday, tossing about 45 pitches in three simulated innings.

“I want them to be able to use me in whatever role is going to help the team, not necessarily force me into the starting rotation,” Stroman said. “I know I can start, to contribute in that way – I’m going to be a starter for the rest of my career. But in this instance, I don’t want to push anyone out. I want it to blend and mix, and use me to my best ability.”

For now, that’s out of the bullpen. But manager David Ross didn’t rule out stretching Stroman out to a greater workload at the same time.