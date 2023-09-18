The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Why Cubs’ David Ross dubbed reliever Julian Merryweather the ‘unsung MVP’ of the team

Merryweather faced the Diamondbacks four times in less than two weeks and didn’t allow a hit.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Why Cubs’ David Ross dubbed reliever Julian Merryweather the ‘unsung MVP’ of the team
Diamondbacks_Cubs_Baseball__1_.jpg

AP Photos

PHOENIX – When Julian Merryweather jogged out of Chase Field’s visitors bullpen on Saturday, he was facing the Diamondbacks for the fourth time in nine days. But over the course of multiple innings, Arizona hitters were just as lost against the hard-throwing Cubs reliever as they were in the first three contests. 

“He is probably the unsung MVP of our team,” manager David Ross said this weekend. “When we locked things in, his success, him holding down that seventh inning really transitioned us to set a lot of guys up in roles that have really helped.” 

Merryweather seized that seventh-inning role in June, with splitter-tossing Mark Leiter Jr. both serving as a setup man and solution to the Cubs’ lefty matchup equation, and Adbert Alzolay emerging as the closer. Now with Alzolay and veteran Michael Fulmer, another right-hander who Ross trusts in high leverage, on the IL, Merryweather’s already major-league career-high workload is only ramping up.

That’s how Merryweather ended up throwing two innings in the Cubs’ 13-inning loss in Arizona on Saturday and pitching in three straight games against the Diamondbacks last week, earning the save in the third.

“We’ve been through the battles this year,” Merryweather said of the bullpen. “We’re ready for this final stretch and ready for any situation that comes up.”

Until the Cubs offense can reverse the slump it’s been in for about a week and a half, expect the back end of the bullpen to continue to carry a heavy load. 

The last time Merryweather pitched this many innings in a year was in 2017 as a minor-league starter, which is a much more predictable routine. He underwent Tommy John surgery the next season and has navigated a myriad of injuries in the years since. 

This season, he’s already thrown 67 innings, the most relief innings of any Cubs pitcher and more than double his previous major-league career high. His fastball is still averaging 98-99 mph, and he entered the off day Monday with 91 strikeouts, trailing only four other major-league relievers: Baltimores’ Félix Bautista, Seattle’s Matt Brash, Texas’ Aroldis Chapman and Miami’s Tanner Scott. 

“That’s been obviously a great change this year, being able to feel better physically,” Merryweather said. “Some adjustments I’ve made have helped that. Keeping it day to day is still the hard part. Every day, my body, honestly, feels a little different. So not worrying too much about the past, but just being aware of it – what areas am I usually having to keep tabs on?” 

Those adjustments include the recovery work he’s doing with the athletic training staff, his weight room routine, and some mechanical tweaks he made working with the Cubs coaching staff this offseason after the team claimed him in January. 

He didn’t know exactly what to expect going into spring training. He was joining a bullpen that, by design, had seen a lot of turnover the last couple rebuilding years.

“Everyone looked around at each other early in the year, and we thought, ‘Hey, we don’t know what our roles really are at this point,’” Merryweather said. “But we’ve gotten to this point in the year, and I think it’s been a great learning experience for a lot of guys. Me especially, just going through all those different roles and knowing what a full season really holds.”

Merryweather served as a bright spot in the Cubs’ disappointing season series against the Diamondbacks. Chicago lost six of seven games against Arizona, swapping places in the NL Wild Card standings on Sunday. Merryweather didn’t allow a hit in five shutout innings against the Diamondbacks. 

The last pitch he threw Saturday, in the ninth inning of a tie game, whizzed by rookie of the year frontrunner Corbin Carroll for a watched first strike. It gave catcher Yan Gomes time to pop up from a one-knee stance and catch Gabriel Moreno attempting to steal second, ending the inning and ushering in extras.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs swept by Diamondbacks, drop in NL wild-card standings
Cubs’ long relievers, off days help bullpen weather 13-inning game
Illinois football is an ugly mess … and still good enough to win the Big Ten West
Cubs fall in 13 innings to Diamondbacks as NL wild-card race tightens
Ian Happ leads off as Cubs try something new vs. Diamondbacks
Polling Place: Here’s what you said is the No. 1 thing the Bears need to be better at in Week 2
The Latest
Police tape marks off the home in Romeoville where police found four people killed — two of them children — on Sunday.
Crime
Four people — two of them children — found dead in Romeoville home; shooter not among victims, police say
Officers were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue Sunday for a well-being check and found Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children, dead at the scene.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Matt Eberflus still running Bears defense
He continued to act as the Bears’ defensive coordinator Monday, running meetings while Alan Williams remains out because of personal reasons.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Justin Fields’ fumble on a sack by Cam Gill.
Bears
Regardless of Bears’ flaws, turnovers land on QB Justin Fields’ shoulders
Fields now has as many career pick-sixes (four) as Aaron Rodgers has in 19 seasons. His decision-making is a significant piece of the offensive struggles.
By Jason Lieser
 
Troy Gaston speaks to McDonald’s workers outside the company’s West Loop headquarters Thursday at a rally celebrating the new $15 minimum wage in Chicago.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson OKs compromise giving restaurants 5 years to phase in higher pay for tipped workers
Tipped workers — now paid 60% of Chicago’s minimum wage — would receive annual pay increases of 8% starting next July and continuing through July 2028.
By Fran Spielman
 
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker.
College Sports
Michigan State intends to fire football coach Mel Tucker
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 