Cubs teetering on brink of elimination after 4-3 loss to Brewers in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE – Ian Happ’s game-tying homer towered over American Family Field in the ninth inning, renewing the Cubs’ hopes for a comeback, not only in the game but also the wild card standings.

Then just as quickly, the Cubs’ hopes fell, squandering a bases-loaded opportunity before the Brewers Carlos Santana drove a walk-off double into left field in the 10th inning. With the 4-3 loss, the Cubs dropped to a game and a half back of the Marlins, teetering on the verge of elimination.

“Even during this stretch, we’ve been fighting,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “Just haven’t been able to come up in the big moments. It’s obviously frustrating. Nobody wants more than us. Been tough for sure.”

The Marlins, who occupy the third and final National League wild card spot, pulled off a 4-3 comeback victory against the Pirates on Friday. That was after a long rain delay in New York on Thursday pushed their travel schedule to late that night.

Things started going wrong for the Cubs in the fifth inning, when the Brewers took a 3-0 lead. But it was a manageable deficit to make up. Instead, even with the Brewers resting their best pitchers, the Cubs didn’t score until the eighth, finally showing signs of life with a solo home run from Jeimer Candelario.

Next up, Christopher Morel hit a line drive into the left field corner. In a bizarre play, the Brewers showed no urgency getting the ball in from the outfield, and Morel made it to third base. Then Yan Gomes grounded out to the left side of the infield, giving Morel time to score.

After Mike Tauchman struck out, Ross made a move for a power bat and the chance to add on with two outs. Miles Mastrobuoni was hitting in Hoerner’s spot. Hoerner had fouled a pitch off into his left knee in the sixth and left the next inning with bruising. Ross called on Patrick Wisdom in the eighth inning.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell countered with a pitching change, bringing in right-hander Caleb Boushley for his MLB debut. Boushley struck out Wisdom.

To keep the DH spot intact, Ross left Wisdom, a corner infielder, in at second base, rather than moving Morel into the field. Closer Adbert Alzolay took the mound in his first game back from the 15-day IL. He threw a hitless inning.

After Happ tied up the game, Swanson put on a defensive clinic, playing a part in all three outs in a shutout ninth inning. He fielded a ground ball up the middle and made a throw on the run as he crossed second base for a double play. Then he corralled a comebacker that reliever José Cuas deflected and threw across his body to send the game into extras.

With the help of a freebee extra-innings runner, the Cubs loaded the bases in the 10th. But it was another missed opportunity.

“This is something they’ve worked really hard for,” Ross said. “To see it slipping a little bit – maybe a little bit tighter, but I don’t think anybody’s on fumes.

The Cubs have lost their last four games by one or two runs and have played extra innings twice.

The series sweep in Atlanta this week hurt the Cubs’ playoff hopes. They went from occupying a wild card spot to needing the Marlins to lose some games for a chance to pass them.

“Things just aren’t going our way, and it’s very apparent,” right-hander Marcus Stroman said Thursday night. “You could feel that. And you can see when things aren’t going your way I don’t think the confidence is dinged. I think everyone still knows we can get the job done. I just feel like sometimes just things aren’t in your favor, and they don’t feel in our favor right now.”