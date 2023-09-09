The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Luke Little impressing with sweeping slider, but overall command needs work

With 42 walks, control has historically been the red flag in the hulking 23-year-old’s profile.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Luke Little impressing with sweeping slider, but overall command needs work
Giants_Cubs_Baseball.jpg

Counting his scoreless major-league debut with stops at three minor-league levels, Luke Little has 107 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings.

Paul Beaty/AP

Cubs rookie reliever Luke Little is built like a truck and sits in the mid-to-high 90s from the left side.

The key to his career might be a big, slow, horizontally sweeping slider.

“Obviously I come from way out to the left,” Little said, miming out his low three-quarters left-handed arm slot. “So I am able to backdoor sliders a lot more to righties and I’m able to get more deception to lefties. I can throw it off the plate and I can get more chases because it’s coming right [middle]. It looks like it’s going to be down the middle of the plate, but it’s going to bite.” 

When Little was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, he touted a breaking ball he describes as a slurve with more depth. But last season at High-A South Bend, Cubs pitching coordinator Tony Cougole showed Little the grip for a sweeper, which got him off and running.

If you count his scoreless major league debut alongside stops at three minor league levels, Little’s 107 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings this year are enough to earn some attention. That he hasn’t allowed an extra-base hit to a left-handed hitter all season suggests a possible future role even in a Cubs bullpen with an established hierarchy.

But with 42 walks, control has historically been the red flag in the hulking 23-year-old’s profile. The growth in his feel and command, which Little feels has blossomed throughout the year, is a way to deal with it while staying competitive.

“I think it’s my best command pitch and I think I command it more than my fastball,” Little said. “If I’m not feeling my fastball, if I throw two bad fastballs, then I’ll throw the slider to get back in the zone. A lot of people think when they’re behind in the count they have to nibble with fastballs. I feel comfortable that I can throw a slider in a 3-0 count.”

With the wildness Little has dealt with at times, having a path out of it beyond get-me-over fastballs is important. After a spotless, two-strikeout debut on Wednesday, he also has some faith it works at this level.

“When you go from striking out minor leaguers to striking out Paul DeJong and J.D. Davis on it, it honestly makes you feel a lot better about the pitch,” Little said.

Steele’s wizardry

Per Statcast, Cubs ace Justin Steele has thrown six pitches 95 mph or faster all season.

None of them came Saturday at Wrigley Field, as Steele regained control of the National League lead in ERA (2.49) with seven innings of one-run ball, striking out six and walking one.

“Velocity is extremely important,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “But the way it moves, how deceptive you are and the way you’re able to make the ball move in different way is ultimately what pitching is all about. He’s a testament to that.”

Per usual, Steele dominated with a pitch mix almost entirely composed of sliders and fastballs. But as Hottovy explains, even the data on the average movement of Steele’s heaters undersells them, because of his ability to vary the cut and ride on each pitch as needed.

Greene sticks around

Two days after being designated for assignment by the Cubs, veteran right-hander Shane Green accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa.


Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ offense stays cold as hot Diamondbacks close to 1 back in wild-card race
Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong needs to make some adjustments at plate
Game show fans: Come on down for this baseball trivia quiz
Cubs’ bullpen logging lots of innings, but help is on the way
Cubs lose ‘game of inches’ to Diamondbacks in pitchers’ duel
Cubs’ homegrown pitching taking on plenty of responsibility down the stretch
The Latest
Lane’s Wesley Nunez (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Hyde Park at Eckersall Stadium.
High School Football
Wesley Nunez, Noah Mayra lead Lane’s new offense to victory against Hyde Park
Wesley Nunez and Noah Mayra knew they would play a bigger role on offense for the Champions this fall and made sure they were ready.
By Mike Clark
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ offense stays cold as hot Diamondbacks close to 1 back in wild-card race
In Saturday’s 3-2 loss, a calamitous four-pitch sequence from reliever Daniel Palencia led to two runs in the 10th inning.
By James Fegan
 
White Sox general manager Chris Getz. (AP)
White Sox
Tough job times two ahead for White Sox’ Getz, Grifol
Grifol “determined to get this right,” Chris Getz said of Pedro Grifol. “That different type of support, he’ll benefit from.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
APTOPIX_US_Open_Tennis.jpg
Tennis
Coco Gauff wins US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19
Gauff rallied to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to the delight of a raucous crowd that was loud from start to finish.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Notre_Dame_NC_State_Football.jpg
College Sports
No. 10 Notre Dame beats NC State, continues regular-season run vs. ACC
The Irish’s 45-24 victory gives them 29 straight regular-season wins against ACC teams in its scheduling partnership with the conference.
By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
 