Cubs injury update: Ian Happ take BP on the field, Caleb Kilian and Nick Madrigal undergo MRIs

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs left fielder Ian Happ took batting practice on the field Wednesday, a sign that he’s advancing in his rehab program.

“It's going to be a slow process – just spring training, not going to push anything,” said Happ, who has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain since Friday. “But feeling good. Been doing a lot of work in the weight room, training room. Good to be back on the field taking swings, but it all feels good and healthy.”

Both Happ and manager Craig Counsell have expressed confidence that the injury shouldn’t affect Happ’s status for Opening Day.

“Plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day,” Happ said Wednesday. “We have experience with this now, a couple of shortened springs, so just working off that.”

In recent years, MLB players have made due with spring trainings condensed by the pandemic and the MLB lockout. Happ also underwent a procedure in February of 2022, amid the lockout, to clean up loose bodies in his right elbow, further limiting his ramp up that year.

“It's not about total number of at-bats, it's about seeing the ball and just clipping a couple the way that you want to,” Happ said. “And then once I do that, I feel really comfortable.”

This year, Happ has already played in four spring training games, mostly recently last Thursday.

He said he felt tightness in his hamstring during an outfield drill while running back on a fly ball. Then when he played in the game, he didn’t feel like he could “get up to top speed.”

Kilian shoulder injury

Cubs pitching prospect Caleb Kilian left his start against the Royals on Tuesday with shoulder discomfort, manager Craig Counsell said. Kilian underwent an MRI Wednesday morning.

“We're gonna wait on results, obviously,” Counsell said. “But it's concerning that we're sending a pitcher for an MRI on his shoulder.”

Kilian exited after giving up a base hit on a 3-2 curveball in the third inning. Counsell said he, catcher Joe Hudson and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy picked up on “some mannerisms on the mound that weren't normal.”

When Counsell went out with an athletic trainer to check on Kilian, the right-hander told them he’d started feeling discomfort two pitches before, and it wasn’t getting better.

Madrigal hamstring ailment

The Cubs also had third baseman Nick Madrigal get an MRI on his right hamstring. He reported cramping in his leg Monday and exited the Cubs’ game against the Padres. But when he came in the next morning to follow up, the Cubs decided on imaging to gather more information about the issue.

“Prior to the MRI, I don't want to diagnose it,” Counsell said. “But we're thinking we're in pretty good shape here. But we're going to be cautious with the time of the year and his history.”

Madrigal underwent surgery in 2021 to repair tears in his right hamstring. He’s had several shorter IL stints since for muscular strains.

Cubs 6, Angels 5