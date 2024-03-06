The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

How ‘irregular’ free agent market contributed to Cubs’ 40-man roster crunch

The Cubs were able to sign first baseman Garrett Cooper to a minor-league deal with a spring training invitation in part because of the late offseason.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE How ‘irregular’ free agent market contributed to Cubs’ 40-man roster crunch
Former Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper is with the Cubs this spring on a non-roster invite deal.

Former Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper is with the Cubs this spring on a non-roster invite deal. File photo.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

MESA, Ariz. – If Cubs first baseman Garrett Cooper had known how this offseason was going to play out, he would have approached it differently.

“If it was up to me, I probably would have taken the first offer that I got,” he said. “But you live and learn. And you learn your first time through free agency was definitely a weird one.”

The offseason was slow and late-moving. With less than three weeks left in spring training, there are still unsigned high-profile free agents, which has backed up the market as a whole.

The finger-pointing has already begun. MLB super agent Scott Boras, who represents outfielder Cody Bellinger, third baseman Matt Chapman and pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery — the "Boras Four" as they became known —has taken plenty of flack. The two position players finally inked contracts in the past couple weeks, but both pitchers are still available.

In turn, Boras has criticized owners for being unwilling to spend, despite record MLB revenues the past two seasons.

“We have some irregularity going on in this current market,” he said at Bellinger’s press conference last week.

Regardless of who was at fault, the unique offseason helped bring Cooper to Cubs camp and complicated the team’s roster decisions with a strong position-player group of non-roster invite signings.

“I expect some really hard decisions,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wednesday. “It's a good problem to have. And also knowing that the guys that we put out there on waivers are going to get claimed — so, it's a matter of, can we find trades if we have to do that? It's a good feeling, but also it's hard to get to that place where you know that you're potentially sending good players out to other teams.”

In addition to Cooper, the Cubs signed first baseman Dominic Smith and outfielder David Peralta to minor league deals with invitations to major-league camp. But their free agency situations differed from Cooper’s in that both Smith (hamate bone) and Peralta (left flexor tendon) were coming off offseason surgery.

Cooper was an All-Star just two seasons ago. And though his offensive production trailed off some in the second half of last season, traded from the Marlins to the Padres, he was expected to garner a major-league deal.

“There were multiple teams with multiple MLB offers that just weren’t the value we're looking for,” Cooper said. “So we progressed. And as it got towards later, there were a lot of guys that still hadn't signed.”

Eventually it became clear that if Cooper wanted to get into spring training camp with a comfortable number of games before Opening Day, he’d likely have to take a minor-league deal. He said he chose between the Cubs and Red Sox.

“I just thought the situation was a little bit better here, where I could come in and win a spot,” Cooper said.

The Cubs have a lot of depth at first base. Already on the 40-man roster, Michael Busch is expected to get the first crack at regular playing time, Bellinger plays both center field and first base, and Patrick Wisdom can contribute at both corner infield positions.

The Cubs would have to clear a 40-man roster spot to include Smith or Cooper on the Opening Day roster, but both have the ability to opt-out this spring if they don’t make the team, per sources.

“These things evolve with performance and injuries,” Hoyer said. “Sometimes looking at it in terms of, ‘he's blocked by so-and-so,’ it takes one injury, and that guy all of a sudden may have the whole year here.”

Cooper and Wisdom are the only right-handed hitters in the first base mix. Wisdom is nearing a return from right quad tightness, but in his absence, Cooper has racked up six at-bats in back-to-back games.

If the Cubs don’t include Cooper on the Opening Day roster, they’ll likely lose him. Between his track record and the tape he will have built up this spring, he’s expected to have other options.

“The situation is what it is,” Cooper said. “Not just myself; there's tons of guys that are sitting at home that I talk to all the time that shouldn't be sitting at home. … So, no regrets. It's just part of the business.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
What prospect Owen Caissie’s hot spring-training bat means for his development
Injury update: Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom has one more hurdle to clear before returning
Cubs injury updates: Patrick Wisdom, Brennen Davis slowed
CW26 will simulcast Marquee’s broadcast of Cubs game March 12
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger to make Cactus League debut as DH Wednesday
Cubs manager Craig Counsell told Mike Tauchman he’d made the team at the start of spring training
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Resumirá construcción en Kennedy Expressway el 11 de marzo
El invierno particularmente cálido de este año permitió que IDOT reanudara la construcción antes de lo esperado.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Nikki Haley
Columnists
Nikki Haley tried to save the Republican Party
Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee and remains the standard bearer for the GOP, But for a brief, fleeting moment, there was the promise of Nikki Haley.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Colin Blackwell
Blackhawks
Blackhawks could benefit on Friday from NHL’s Wednesday trade explosion
With their only assets being depth forwards and salary-cap space, the Hawks could benefit from the top trade targets around the league moving early and teams further shrinking their own cap flexibility.
By Ben Pope
 
A button pin with Chicago Police Officer Ella French's picture is attached to a jacket lapel.
La Voz Chicago
Jurado condena a hombre por el asesinato de la agente de Policía de Chicago Ella French
Miembros del jurado comenzaron a deliberar una semana después de que los fiscales iniciaran su caso contra Emonte Morgan, con vídeos frecuentemente gráficos de las cámaras corporales que llevaban French y el agente Carlos Yáñez durante una parada de tráfico en West Englewood en 2021.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cabrini Image_Cabrini with Long Hair.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cabrini': Sweeping biopic depicts the altruistic nun who would later be a saint
Cristiana Dell’Anna turns in a stunningly effective performance as the tireless humanitarian who helped immigrants in New York — and lent her name to a Chicago housing complex.
By Richard Roeper
 