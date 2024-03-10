The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Injury throws Jameson Taillon’s readiness for the beginning of Cubs’ season into question

Taillon was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday with lower back tightness.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon waits to pitch.

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon waits to pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. This spring he is dealing with lower back tightness. File photo.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

MESA, Ariz. – Right-hander Jameson Taillon got to the Cubs’ spring training facility Sunday morning feeling about the same as he had the day before when the team scratched him from his scheduled start with lower back tightness, manager Craig Counsell said.

“Probably not the improvement we were hoping for,” Counsell said Sunday. “So likely to do some more diagnostics and testing just to see if there's anything we can learn from that.”

Counsell had expressed some optimism Saturday that Taillon’s back issue could just be a spasm that subsided by the next day. But the lack of improvement throws Taillon’s readiness for the beginning of the regular season into question.

Beyond a level of concern for Opening Day, the Cubs won’t have a specific timeline for Taillon’s return until they receive test results.

“I don't think this is a long term absence for Jamo,” Counsell said. “It's not really one of those concerns.”

Taillon built up to three innings in a simulated game Monday. But, depending on how long he’s sidelined by the injury, his progress is at least halted, if not partially lost. There are less than three weeks before Opening Day, which doesn’t leave much time to ramp up to a starter’s workload.

“You never want to lose players, never want to even consider it,” Counsell said when asked about the team’s starting depth. “... But I think this is what's expected. So I think we're in good shape. We've got a bunch of guys still stretched out and ready to keep going. And so we have not ruled anybody out at this point.”

Left-handers Drew Smyly and Jordan Wicks, and right-handers Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski have all been competing this spring for the fifth starter spot. But now there may be another rotation spot open.

“It doesn't have anything to do with left-handed or right-handed,” Counsell said. “Who's going to get people out the best? That's who's going to pitch.”

