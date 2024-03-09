The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Cubs’ Jameson Taillon scratched from would-be 2024 spring training debut

Taillon was scheduled to start against the Rockies on Saturday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
MESA, Ariz. – Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon was scratched from what would have been his Cactus League debut this year.

The Cubs did not immediately give a reason for the move Saturday afternoon. In Taillon’s place, left-handed non-roster invitee Thomas Pannone took the mound against the Rockies.

Taillon’s debut wasn't scheduled until this weekend in part because he’s been dealing with some calf soreness during pitchers' fielding practice. He pitched a simulated game on Monday, the Cubs preferring a controlled environment for him to repeat his mechanics and avoid aggravating his calves while fielding his position.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

