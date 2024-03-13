Kyle Hendricks shows progress in his third spring-training start

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Pitcher Kyle Hendricks was pleased with his performance in Wednesday’s game against the Guardians.

“The first one on the right track with two more left,” Hendricks said "We're getting up against it [Opening Day], so it’s good to get some positives.”

The right-hander threw 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and one run at Goodyear Ballpark in the Cubs' 8-3 win over the Guardians. Hendricks said he threw 68 pitches in the game, upping his pitch count as Opening Day nears.

“I’m working on my breaking ball, so I’m picking spots where I want to throw a lot of breaking balls,” Hendricks said. Then, I’m picking spots where I want to pitch my game. If you’re executing how I want to execute, that’s the sole goal right now.”

Miguel Amaya caught Hendricks today. The two have built a rapport over the past year.

“I love working with him; he’s so good back there,” Hendricks said. “He’s so responsive to everything I throw at him. He knows me so well by now that we come in, in-between innings, and it’s honest, right to the point [feedback] telling me what’s good, what’s bad and where we have to go from there.”

Peralta’s debut

Outfielder David Peralta debuted Tuesday at DH for the first time in a Cubs uniform. In his three at-bats, he recorded two hits and an RBI.

Peralta signed with the Cubs in February on a minor-league deal. He had been recovering from an October flexor tendon surgery.

Peralta expressed gratitude for the opportunity to show that he can still be an effective major-league player. The injury put things in perspective for the veteran player.

“We have a special group with the right combination of young talent and young guys with veteran guys,” Peralta said. "It’s a hungry group. They fell short last year, so they want to finish the job this year."

Busch manning first base

Since the Cubs acquired infielder Michael Busch from the Dodgers, the plan was for him to receive regular at-bats. Given the Cubs’ roster configuration, it always made sense for Busch to play first base, a position of need for the Cubs.

“It's just steady and consistent,” manager Craig Counsell said of Busch’s plate and fielding ability, "That's what it's felt like. The thing that you notice there is athleticism from a guy that's played like the more difficult infield positions.”

Though first base is not as difficult as third base, it presents unique fielding challenges.

“There's just instinctual things that can become harder,” Counsell said. “Then receiving the baseball is something you do a lot of first base which you don't do a lot of the other infield positions.”

Cubs 8, Guardians 3

The club strung together three consecutive singles before Amaya connected on his first homer of the season. The Cubs (11-7-2) collected 12 hits as a team. Pitcher Hayden Wesneski threw 2.2 scoreless innings, three strikes and allowed two hits.

• DH Garrett Cooper racked up three hits and a home run.

• Third baseman Patrick Wisdom connected on his second homer of the spring.

• Amaya connected on a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning.

• On deck: Cubs vs. Guardians, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Mesa, JP Spears vs. Shota Imanaga.

